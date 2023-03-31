Morristown is a quaint suburb roughly 30 miles from New York City. First settled in 1715, the town is bursting with colonial history (including a mansion that housed General George Washington’s headquarters during the Revolutionary War), but it’s not stuck in the past by any means.
Morristown’s 20,000 residents enjoy a bustling, walkable downtown filled with shops and restaurants that surround the popular Morristown Green. The town hosts an annual Jazz & Blues music festival there, as well as a fall-themed festival that draws more than 60,000 visitors every year. The nearby Mayo Performing Arts Center attracts big names like Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Isaak.
The town’s Burnham Park Pool offers summer fun for the whole family, and there are plenty of options nearby for nature lovers, too. The Pyramid Mountain Natural Historic Area encompasses more than 1,600 acres and includes a trail to Tripod Rock, where hikers are rewarded with a view of the New York City skyline after a moderate climb.
Potential new residents of Morristown have plenty of housing options, including new apartment buildings and condos as well as centuries-old single family homes. Commuters can easily access New York by train via the New Jersey Transit system. — Sarah Hansen
Morristown, New Jersey
-
Population
20,831
-
Median Household Income
$114,411
-
Median Home Price
$649,000
-
Unemployment Rate
2.9%
Sources: Population and median household income provided by Synergos Technologies Inc.; unemployment rate (by county) provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics; and median home price provided by ATTOM Data Solutions.