Tempe isn’t just a delicious way to eat soybeans, it’s also one of the best spots to settle down in the Phoenix area. Home to Arizona State University, Tempe made our list for its active arts and culture scene, relative affordability and myriad employment opportunities in education, finance, health care and tech.
While most residents of urban-suburban Tempe rent their homes and the average home sale price comes in at around $470,000, it offers affordability to those looking to leave larger metro areas like New York and San Francisco. What’s more, the city of 191,607 residents offers plenty of affordable ways to get around. Take the Valley Metro Light Rail to zoom past vehicle traffic on the way to Phoenix. Or if you’re trying to get to bustling downtown Tempe, the free Orbit Bus will shuttle you to a from a number of local destinations.
Once you’re downtown, the Tempe Streetcar will carry you everywhere from gorgeous Tempe Town Lake to the city’s many live music venues, restaurants, and craft breweries
. Finish the day with a sunset hike up “A” Mountain, which offers panoramic views of ASU’s campus and the surrounding desert beauty. — Mary Ellen Cagnassola
Tempe, Arizona
-
Population
187,714
-
Median Household Income
$66,876
-
Median Home Price
$472,344
-
Unemployment Rate
3.3%
Sources: Population and median household income provided by Synergos Technologies Inc.; unemployment rate (by county) provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics; and median home price provided by ATTOM Data Solutions.