6 Best RV Insurance Companies of 2024

Insuring your RV is essential, whether you plan to live in your RV full-time or use it for occasional trips.

Like auto insurance, an RV insurance policy provides financial protection in the event of accidents, injuries and other unfortunate scenarios. This means it can reimburse you for repairs, hospital bills and liability expenses in the event you injure someone or damage their property.

To find the best RV insurance providers, we vetted 16 companies and researched how each performed in the areas of customer satisfaction, financial stability, coverage options and availability. We settled on six companies including Good Sam as the best RV insurance broker, National General as the best for full replacement cost coverage and Auto-Owners Insurance as the best for customer service.

Read on to learn more.

Our Top Picks for the Best RV Insurance Companies

Good Sam - Best RV Insurance Agency

Nationwide - Best for Multiple Discounts

National General - Best for Full Replacement Cost Coverage

Progressive - Best for Disappearing Deductibles

Roamly - Best for Renting Out Your RV

Auto-Owners Insurance - Best for Customer Service

Best RV Insurance Reviews

Best RV Insurance Agency: Good Sam Our Partner Get a Free Quote

Pros Offers full-timer coverage

Manage your policy online without having to contact an agent

Membership gets you discounts on campsites, gear stores, fuel and more Cons Not a direct insurer

Why we chose this company: Good Sam Insurance Agency is the best option for those who need help choosing coverage. It connects you with some of the best RV insurance companies and helps you get a comprehensive policy that fits your needs.

Good Sam works with well-known insurance companies like Progressive, Foremost, Safeco and National General. Some standard insurance options you can get through Good Sam include comprehensive, collision, liability, property damage and personal injury protection.

Good Sam is also an excellent option for people who drive their RV across the border to Mexico. The company partners with MexicoInsuranceOnline.com, which can pair you with one of three Mexico-based insurers. Agents can recommend add-ons for your cross-border travels based on your specific needs, and you can purchase policies for a single-day trip or longer.

The company also offers a storage discount, which lets you pause collision and liability coverage when your motorhome or trailer is stored for more than 30 consecutive days. This can help you save on monthly premiums if you only use your RV for occasional road trips.

Lastly, the agency can help you customize a full-time RV insurance policy if you use it as a permanent residence.

Insurance options Full replacement cost, full-time RVer, emergency expenses, personal effects and RV roadside assistance Discounts Storage option, multi-vehicle, paid-in-full, multi-policy, safety and anti-theft devices Bundles Vary by provider

Learn more: Good Sam RV insurance review

See rates on Good Sam's Secure Website >>

Best RV Insurance Agency Runner-Up: RVInsurance.com Our Partner Get a Free Quote

Why we chose this company: RVInsurance.com can help you find a suitable policy, whether you use your RV for vacationing or as your residence.

Pros Specialists can help you find a policy

Policies available for all types of RVs Cons Not a direct insurer

RVInsurance.com works with Foremost, National General and Safeco. These companies cover all types of RVs, from motorhomes to campers. They offer several policy add-ons, such as full replacement cost, full-timers liability coverage and roadside assistance.

You can get an insurance quote online, but an insurance specialist can help you compare policies if you call.

Insurance options Car, home, boat and motorcycle insurance. Full replacement cost, permanent attachment, personal belongings, full-timer liability and roadside assistance coverage Discounts Storage savings, disappearing deductible, safe/responsible driver, low mileage, paid-in-full

Bundles Vary by provider

See rates on RVInsurance.com's Secure Website >>

Pros Free yearly insurance review to evaluate your coverage options and possible discounts

Optional towing coverage includes lodging, transportation and meals

Multiple policies available, making it easy to bundle and save Cons Quotes not available online

Why we chose this company: Nationwide Insurance offers over 10 different discounts, including discounts for staying claim-free during the previous policy period or installing safety devices, like smoke detectors.

Most RV insurers offer discounts that can help you save on premiums. Nationwide's discount list, however, is particularly extensive. You can save money if you bundle your RV policy with your existing home insurance, take safety courses, belong to an RV organization (such as the National RV Association), pay your annual policy upfront or purchase the company's full-time RV insurance package.

Note that not all discounts are listed on Nationwide's website, and some only come up during the quoting process. For example, according to a customer service representative, the company also offers discounts to customers whose vehicles have safety features such as tire-pressure monitoring systems or fiberglass bodies.

Insurance options Roadside assistance, safety glass replacement, towing & labor, vacation liability, replacement cost

Discounts Multi-policy, multi-vehicle, RV safety course, RV association, paid-in-full, good driver

Bundles Home or auto insurance. Two or more ATVs, boats, motorcycles, snowmobiles or scooters

Learn more: Nationwide RV insurance review

See rates on Nationwide's Secure Website >>

Best for Full Replacement Cost Coverage: National General Our Partner Get a Free Quote

Pros Coverage for specialized equipment such as solar panels

Pause your coverage when your RV is in storage

Experts help you find a new RV in the event of total loss

Low mileage discount Cons Eligibility, benefits, coverage and discounts vary per state

Limited information about policies on its website

Why we chose this company: Full replacement cost coverage can usually only be bought during an RV's first model year. National General, on the other hand, lets you get the rider within an RV's first five model years.

With full replacement cost coverage, also known as total loss replacement, your RV gets replaced with a new or similar one if it’s totaled or stolen. You may also get reimbursed for the original purchase price of the vehicle.

This type of coverage is typically only available for newly purchased motorhomes or travel trailers up to one or two model years old. For example, a 2023 model would probably be eligible until 2025. So if you buy a used RV or don't insure your new one as soon as possible, you risk your vehicle being considered ineligible.

With National General, on the other hand, RVs are eligible during their first five model years. The company can also insure your RV whether you're the first owner or not — some companies limit this type of coverage to original owners.

The company lets you pause your coverage when your RV is in storage, an option that’s not available with many other providers. You can save money by suspending collision and personal injury riders, for example. However, your RV would still be covered against theft, fires, harsh weather and other non-collision accidents.

Insurance options Personal belongings, vacation liability, specialized equipment, permanent attachments, full replacement cost, purchase price guarantee, countrywide towing and roadside assistance, emergency expenses Discounts Multi-vehicle, diminishing deductible, storage savings

Bundles Bundle RV insurance with nine other types of policies from National General

Learn more: National General RV insurance review

See rates on National General's Secure Website >>

Pros Accident forgiveness for claims under $500

Horse trailer coverage up to $50k

Pet injury coverage available

Add-on coverage available for roof malfunction Cons Standard plan doesn't cover personal property replacement or emergency expenses

Insurance rates can vary if you buy online or through an agent

Discounts are not available in all states

Why we chose this company: Progressive offers disappearing deductibles, accident forgiveness and an extensive array of discounts.

With Progressive, you can save on premiums if you’re the RV's original owner or if you pay your policy in advance, among other discounts. However, what makes Progressive’s discount list stand out are disappearing deductibles and accident forgiveness.

Not many companies provide these discounts, and if they do, they only offer one or the other. With disappearing deductibles, the longer you go without filing a claim, the lower your insurance deductibles get.

Progressive deducts 25% from your total deductible amount for every claim-free policy period. After four consecutive claim-free periods, your deductible will be $0. Other insurance companies that offer disappearing deductibles cap the discount to a maximum of $500 — if your deductible exceeds $500, you'd still have to pay the remaining amount.

Disappearing deductibles, also known as vanishing deductibles, have an additional cost.

However, the feature is included if your vehicle is valued at $25,000 or more and you purchase the comprehensive and collision coverage package. Both riders are recommended since they ensure the vehicle is covered for car accidents and non-collision events, like a fire.

Accident forgiveness — which keeps your premium rates from increasing if claims are for $500 or less — is included at no additional cost.

Insurance options Roadside assistance, total loss replacement, replacement cost/personal effects, vacation liability, full-timers liability, loss assessment, emergency expense, pet injury, road protection, pest damage Discounts Multi-vehicle, advance quotes, original owner, pay-in-full, responsible driver, prompt payment, disappearing deductibles and more Bundles Bundle with home, renters, auto, boat or motorcycle

See rates on Progressive's Secure Website >>

Best for Renting Out Your RV: Roamly Our Partner Get a Free Quote

Pros Specializes in RV insurance

Coverage even when renting out your RV

Policies for full-time RVers are available

Covers Canada rentals Cons Only offers RV policies

Why we chose this company: Insurers typically decline coverage if you rent your RV to someone else. With Roamly, you can rent out your RV and still be covered for liability and damage to the vehicle.

Rented RVs require comprehensive commercial insurance because they're exposed to more risk than personal vehicles. Renting out your motorhome or camper without insuring it can result in denied claims, especially if the renter doesn't have coverage either.

With Roamly, your RV is always covered when listed in rental platforms like Outdoorsy (which owns Roamly). When someone books your RV through Outdoorsy, they can purchase a renters protection package. These policies can include trip protection, interior damage and travel medical insurance.

Roamly covers rented RVs for actual cash value during a rental period. Also, policies include $1 million in liability insurance protection during each trip.

Insurance options Total loss replacement, roadside assistance, full-timer rv and motorhome, RV rental, commercial RV

Discounts Military discount

Bundles None — Roamly specializes in RV insurance

Learn more: Roamly RV insurance review

See rates on Roamly's Secure Website >>

Pros Premium reduction if RV is equipped with certain safety features

Towing and roadside assistance in all 50 states and Canada

Mobile app for Apple and Android Cons No online quotes

Why we chose this company: Auto-Owners is our pick for personalized customer service because of its network of independent agents, online customer center and mobile app. Customers can access claims, billing and other important policy documents on their phone, tablet or computer.

Auto-Owners has an impressive customer service record, with fewer complaints on record with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) than most competitors. It also ranked above average in the southeast region in J.D. Power’s 2022 Auto Insurance Customer Satisfaction study.

Unlike other companies, Auto-Owners only sells its insurance products through independent agents. Instead of contacting the company online, you work directly with local agencies which can better advise you regarding specific insurance requirements in your area. For example, bodily injury and property damage liability limits set by law vary by state.

Insurance options Uninsured/underinsured motorist, personal property, roadside assistance, additional expenses

Discounts Payment history, paid-in-full, paperless billing, advance quote, safety features, driver safety program, mature drivers, favorable loss history Bundles Multi-policy, life multi-policy

Learn more: Auto-Owners RV insurance review

See rates on Auto-Owners's Secure Website >>

Other RV Insurance companies we considered

During our research for the best recreational vehicle insurance providers, we narrowed down our initial list to 11 companies. The following didn't make our final cut, not because they were lacking, but because other competitors had more standout features.

AAA

Pros Covers motorhomes, travel trailers and campers

Membership plan includes roadside assistance, hotel discounts and more

Extra coverage for lodging and transportation if your RV is damaged Cons Coverage options are not standard across regions (southwest, northeast, etc.)

RV policy not available nationwide

Limited information available online

AAA offers coverage for different types of RVs and some of its policies also cover personal effects such as electronics. However, it didn’t make our list because their coverage is not available in all 50 states.

See rates on AAA's Secure Website >>

Allstate

Pros Discount if you transfer from another insurance company

Discounts for drivers 55 years or older

Gas price locator to help you find the cheapest gas Cons Limited information on company website

Online quotes not available

Allstate’s policies include emergency travel expenses if you’re over 50 miles from home when your RV breaks down and the issue is covered under the policy. Allstate is not on our main list because it only provides quotes through its sales agents and the information on its website is limited.

See rates on Allstate's Secure Website >>

Geico

Pros Windshield deductible is only $50 for total replacements

​​Personal effects replacement limits up to $100,000

Free accident forgiveness for those who have been accident-free for 5+ years Cons Limited information available on the company's website

Enhanced RV coverage is not available in HI, MA, MI and NC

Availability of total loss replacement coverage varies by state and vehicle value

While Geico offers coverage options comparable to those of other companies on our list (such as total loss replacement, emergency expenses coverage and vacation liability), its policies aren't available nationwide. Its website also lacks crucial details, such as available discounts.

See rates on Geico's Secure Website >>

Safeco

Pros Loan or lease protection coverage available

Deductibles diminish $100 per year up to $500

Insures motorhomes valued at up to $1 million

Coverage available for custom equipment Cons Only covers vehicles used 250 days or less per year

Limited information available on website

No online quotes available

Safeco offers coverage for class A, B, and C motorhomes valued at up to $1 million, but it only insures these vehicles if you use them recreationally. Safeco didn’t make our list because its website doesn't offer a lot of information and coverage is limited to vehicles used less than 250 days a year.

See rates on Safeco's Secure Website >>

Foremost

Pros Coverage for emergency expenses if camper is damaged or destroyed

Pays for transportation of damaged RV to storage, repair shop or home

Full-timer coverage for travel trailers, motor homes, luxury motorcoaches and more

Special policies for USAA members Cons Not available in DC or Hawaii

Limited information on website

Foremost, a subsidiary of Farmers Insurance, has policies for full-timers as well as stationary travel trailers. It also covers personal-use motor homes that you occasionally rent, lease or loan. Unfortunately, this policy doesn’t cover the vehicle while it’s rented, leased or loaned.

See rates on Foremost's Secure Website >>

Farmers

Pros Part-time users can opt for storage-only insurance during the off-season

Policy extends to travel anywhere in Canada

Insures equipment permanently attached to your RV Cons No information regarding discounts

No online quotes

Despite offering coverage in Canada, Farmers Insurance fell short of our list due to limited information on their website regarding specific coverages and discounts. This lack of transparency makes it challenging for consumers to assess the scope and value of its policies.

See rates on Farmers' Secure Website >>

USAA

Pros Discounts for safe driving and original ownership

Multi-vehicle discount

Coverage for all RV classes, including slide-on campers

Members get a 5% discount on policies Cons Policies only available to military families

5% members-only discount not available in all states

USAA offers RV insurance through an alliance with Progressive, which covers almost all types of RVs. The drawback to USAA’s policies is that they’re only available to military families.

See rates on USAA's Secure Website >>

Country Financial

Pros Multi-policy discount

Mobile app for Apple and Android devices Cons Only available through agents

Operates in only 19 states

Limited information available on website

Country Financial's RV insurance policies fall under home or auto insurance. That can be a drawback for consumers who already have a preferred auto or home insurer. Another notable snag in its coverage is that it’s available in only 19 states.

See rates on Country Financial's Secure Website >>

National Interstate

Pros Options for RV full-timers

25% deductible discount for each consecutive claim-free year

Windshield replacement coverage

Coverage for commercial RVs Cons Only available through agents

Website lacks information about terms and discounts

National Interstate has policy options for RV full-timers and covers commercial RVs. This insurer is not featured on our main list because its website doesn't provide details regarding policies or discounts.

See rates on National Interstate's Secure Website >>

The Hartford

Pros Lifetime guarantee for repairs done in authorized repair shops

24/7 claims submission

RV replacement if it's totaled in the first 15 months Cons Only available to AARP members

Not available in U.S. territories

The Hartford allows policyholders to customize their RV insurance coverage, and its lifetime guarantee for repairs in authorized shops is a highlight of its policies. However, coverage is only available to AARP members, which is a considerable drawback.

See rates on The Hartford's Secure Website >>

RV Insurance Guide

Most RV insurance providers offer comprehensive policies covering everything from collisions, theft and loss of personal belongings to medical expenses and more. However, not everyone needs an all-inclusive policy, especially those who use their RVs occasionally.

Read on to find out how much RV insurance costs, learn about the different coverage options available and get tips on choosing the right coverage for your needs while saving on premiums.

Table of contents

How much is RV insurance?

According to Progressive, an RV insurance policy for a travel trailer (an RV that you tow behind your own vehicle) costs an average of $573 per year, while coverage for a motorhome costs an average of $958 per year.

The cost of an RV insurance policy is influenced by the following factors:

The type of RV: Motorhomes are more expensive to insure than trailers (especially motorhomes with state-of-the-art components).

Age and condition: Older trailers and motorhomes cost less to insure than their modern counterparts due to their reduced resale value.

Type of RV insurance: A policy with just liability coverage is more affordable than a comprehensive policy that includes collision and personal property coverage.

Where you live: As with most other types of insurance, your state and zip code affect your insurance rates. RVs in areas prone to extreme weather will be more expensive to insure.

Driving experience and driving record: A first-time RV owner poses a higher risk than someone who's been living the van life for years. Insurers will also look at your general driving record to determine an appropriate rate.

Claims history: Just as with auto insurance, a lengthy claims history is a red flag to insurers. A driver who has never filed an insurance claim will get a much better rate than one who has cashed in on their policy in the past.

Additional coverage: Purchasing add-ons that augment your standard coverage can substantially increase your premium. Additional coverage options may include roadside assistance, total loss replacement, vacation liability and full-timers coverage.

Types of RVs

Recreational vehicles, more commonly known as RVs, can be classified into one of four categories: Class A, Class B, Class C and towable RVs. The first three are motorhomes, which means they're drivable units equipped with living quarters and appliances. Towable RVs, also called campers or trailers, can have home amenities too. However, some are designed to transport animals or cargo.

Here's the rundown of the different types of RVs available:

Class A motorhomes

Class A motorhomes are the most luxurious and spacious. They are similar to commercial buses, measuring anywhere between 24 to 45 feet in length and fitting as many as 12 passengers. However, their size can make them difficult to drive and limits their mileage to around 10 miles per gallon or less.

Class B motorhomes

Class B motorhomes, also known as “camper vans,” are the smallest and least expensive type, with a length of 17 to 19 feet. These are standard-sized vans usually packed with a compact kitchen, bathroom and foldable or fixed bed. Their limited living space makes them suitable for four passengers or less who enjoy minimalist traveling.

Class B+ or B Plus motorhomes

Class B+ or B Plus motorhomes are the big siblings of Class B camper vans. These vehicles measure between 17 and 30 feet, fitting bigger beds and more spacious bathroom and kitchen areas.

Class C motorhomes

Class C motorhomes are the middle ground between Class A and B RVs. They measure between 21 to 41 feet in length and are easily recognized by their over-cab sleeping or storage area.

Although smaller than Class A RVs, Class Cs are suitable for full-time occupancy, delivering better gas mileage and easier maneuverability. These vehicles can fit up to eight passengers and include a fully equipped kitchen and spacious dining, bathroom and living room areas.

Towable RVs

Towable RVs are pulled by hitches on SUVs, pickup trucks or any vehicle that can tow the RVs weight. Towable RVs that feature living quarters include fifth wheels, toy haulers, travel trailers and pop-up campers. These range from under 10 feet for pop-ups to 30 feet for fifth-wheel trailers.

Truck campers are also considered towable RVs, but you don't pull them with a hitch. Instead, they sit on the bed of a pickup truck. Other types of towable RVs include utility, cargo and horse trailers.

Types of RV Insurance

Since RVs can be both a vehicle and a primary residence, there are special considerations when insuring them. Some policies only offer basic liability protection while others offer broader coverage for things like personal effects and emergency expenses.

Keep in mind that if your RV is self-propelled, your coverage should meet your state's minimum liability insurance requirements. This applies whether you use the vehicle occasionally or as a residence.

If your RV is towable, the insurance policy on the vehicle used to tow it may extend to the RV. However, note that the towing vehicle’s policy usually only covers liability and not physical damage to the RV or attached accessories.

Best RV insurance features for part-time RVers

People who use their motorhomes for weekend getaways should at least have basic liability coverage that meets their state's minimum requirements.

Other types of RV insurance for part-time RVers include:

Property-damage liability coverage: Pays for damages that you cause to another person’s property or vehicle.

Bodily injury liability coverage: Helps pay the medical expenses of those you injure in an at-fault accident.

Collision coverage: Covers repairs to your RV after an accident with another vehicle, whether you’re at fault or not.

Comprehensive coverage: Pays for damages caused by theft, vandalism, natural disasters, fire and other non-collision accidents.

Uninsured/Underinsured motorist coverage: Covers the cost of repairs to your RV and your medical payments if you’re in an accident caused by a driver that doesn’t have insurance or has insufficient coverage to pay your claim.

Personal Injury Protection (PIP): Covers medical expenses for both you and your passenger in the event of an accident, no matter who was at fault. It may also cover lost wages.

Campsite/vacation liability coverage: Helps pay for legal expenses if you’re found at fault for injuries or losses suffered by a non-family member while in your campsite area or inside your RV.

Roadside Assistance: Offers around-the-clock repairs, towing and emergency assistance should your RV experience a flat tire, battery discharge or other malfunction.

Best RV insurance features for full-time RVers

For added peace of mind, full-time RVers should consider having a more comprehensive policy that includes some of the above-mentioned add-ons as well as any of the following:

Personal property coverage: Covers the cost of replacing any damaged or stolen personal effects. This includes clothing, furniture, jewelry and computers, for example.

Total loss replacement: Replaces your RV with an equal or similar model if your vehicle is ever stolen or totaled in an accident. In other cases, the insurer may reimburse you for the original purchase price. Note that lenders may require this coverage if you finance your RV.

Full-time RV liability coverage: Adds additional coverage for liability and medical expenses if you live in your RV for six months or more each year.

Emergency expense allowance: Covers up to a specified amount of living and travel expenses like car rentals, lodging and food if your RV leaves you stranded, usually more than 100 miles away.

Specialized coverage: Can replace appliances like awnings, satellite dishes, and solar panels and can even provide coverage for any pet injuries that happen in the vehicle.

Loss assessment: Helps cover fees charged by RV associations for damage to common areas in a campsite, for example.

What does RV insurance not cover?

RV insurance won't cover the following:

Normal wear and tear: RV insurance protects your vehicle against unexpected events, not routine maintenance or deterioration.

Mold damage, fungi or rot: Insurers consider mold a sign of neglect and won't cover damages unless it's directly linked to water damage caused by a covered event.

Certain types of water damage: RV insurance doesn't cover water damage that's caused by regular wear and tear, freezing temperatures or manufacturer defects.

Comprehensive RV insurance covers most natural disasters, including flash floods, storm surges and fire. Earthquake coverage varies by insurer — it may be covered under a comprehensive RV policy or you may need to purchase earthquake coverage separately.

How to Buy RV Insurance

Here are some tips on how to find and purchase the right RV insurance coverage for you.

Take time to shop around for insurance quotes

The cost of RV insurance will depend on your driving history, where you live, the type of vehicle you own and whether you intend to live in the RV full-time or use it for vacations. Adding optional riders like pet and accessories coverage will hike up your premium.

Requesting multiple RV insurance quotes can work out to your advantage. Those who compare estimates and coverage options before choosing often find the best rates.

If you don’t have the time to shop around, you can consult an independent insurance agent. They can help you choose the right coverage and guide you to companies with attractive rates and policy features that meet your needs.

Consider bundling multiple policies

Most insurance providers offer a multi-policy discount when you combine your RV insurance with other qualified policies.

You can save on premiums by combining your RV policy with your current auto, home or boat insurance. Some insurers also let you bundle your policy with renters or life insurance policies. Bundling multiple policies under one provider can also help you avoid the hassle of dealing with different companies come time to file a claim.

If you don't want to pay two premiums, you can consider adding your RV to your existing auto insurance policy. Just know that the insurance you have on your car usually only extends to towable campers or trailers, not motorhomes. Also, keep in mind that car insurance may cover you against liability and damages to the RV, but not belongings or appliances inside the vehicle.

Homeowners insurance may also offer some coverage for RVs, but only when the vehicle is parked on the insured property’s premises.

Another option is getting umbrella insurance to cover your RV. This type of policy covers liability claims that exceed the limits of your primary auto, home or RV policy. However, this coverage only kicks in if your RV is covered by an underlying policy that meets the liability requirements of the umbrella policy.

Check for available discounts

While these may vary by company, most insurers offer rate discounts for:

Paying the total annual policy upfront

Making monthly payments on time

Staying claim-free during the previous policy period

Being the vehicle's original owner

Installing safety features in your RV (a tire pressure monitoring system, for example)

Having a favorable loss history (the record of insurance losses associated with the vehicle)

Being a safe driver (staying accident-free for at least three years)

Taking safety courses

Being a member of an RV association

Drivers aged 50 and up can snag a lower rate, as can parents or guardians who opt not to insure drivers under 25 on their policy.

Insurance when renting an RV

If you plan on renting an RV for a vacation, you should consider getting RV rental insurance. This type of policy is similar to car rental insurance since both usually provide liability, collision damage waiver, personal accident or personal effects coverage.

Policies can be purchased through the rental company or your own insurance provider — if it offers such coverage. However, keep in mind that your current car or RV insurance policy may already extend some coverage to the rented RV. Coverage may not be available in all states or for trips longer than 30 days, so you should call your insurer to verify before heading out.

Some insurance companies also offer RV coverage for trips to Mexico. While this type of policy can be useful for someone planning a vacation, it is more commonly recommended for RV owners who frequently cross the border.

Renting out your RV

If you rent your RV to others, it's considered a commercial-use vehicle, and your insurance policy won’t cover the renter. The person must obtain their own rental insurance for the trip. If you’re merely lending your RV to a friend or family member, your existing coverage may extend to them, depending on the details of your policy.

However, note that some states — including Arkansas and Wisconsin — require drivers to get special licenses to drive RVs. If you live in one of these states and you lend your RV to someone, that person must have the required license if you want your insurance policy to cover them.

What kind of insurance do I need to rent out my RV?

To rent out an RV, you'll need at least liability coverage, which pays for damages or injury you may cause to other people and their property in an at-fault accident.

With the exception of New Hampshire, all states and the District of Columbia, require that vehicles, including RVs, have some form of liability coverage.

Insurance for towable RVs is another matter. When you're towing your RV behind another vehicle instead of driving it, you only have to worry about having enough coverage to protect your belongings, not about additional liability insurance.

RV Insurance FAQs How much is RV insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Some insurers offer policies starting at around $100 per year. However, these low-priced policies typically only offer basic liability protection. A 12-month comprehensive policy for a motorhome could cost anywhere from $500 to $1,000 or more, depending on the coverage add-ons you pick, the type of RV you own and your driving record. What states require trailer insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Trailer insurance requirements vary by state and by type of trailer. Most local governments require liability insurance, while others also require uninsured motorist coverage. There are currently only two states that don't require any type of trailer insurance. You can drive an uninsured vehicle in Virginia as long as you pay an uninsured motorist fee. In New Hampshire, you can drive uninsured if you prove you have enough money to cover liability expenses in an at-fault accident. Do you need trailer insurance? chevron-down chevron-up You don't need insurance for a non-motorized trailer that's hooked up to a towing vehicle. The vehicle's insurance coverage extends to the trailer attached to it. However, this coverage is typically limited to liability. Talk to your auto insurance provider if you want to add property damage coverage for the trailer or purchase a separate RV insurance so that the trailer itself is insured against damage. Who has the best RV insurance? chevron-down chevron-up The best RV insurance policy for you will depend on a number of factors, such as your driving habits, age and type of RV. You also want to consider how often you'll be using your RV throughout the year. Get quotes from several different carriers to get the best deal on the coverage you need. For more information on factors to consider before making a selection, read our section on how to buy RV insurance What kind of insurance do I need to rent out my RV? chevron-down chevron-up You'll need at least liability coverage for all motorized RVs, which pays for damages or injury you may cause to other people and their property in an at-fault accident. With the exception of New Hampshire, all states and the District of Columbia, require that vehicles — including RVs — have some form of liability coverage. Insurance for towable RVs is another matter. When you're towing your RV behind another vehicle, you don't have to worry about having additional liability insurance, only having enough coverage to protect your belongings. What is vacation liability RV insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Vacation liability coverage offers personal liability protection if someone is injured in or around your RV while parked in a campsite. This rider is often recommended for full-time RVers or those who frequently go on road trips. Insurers usually cover up to around $10,000 but may increase the limit to $100,000 or more for an additional cost.

How We Chose the Best RV Insurance

Coverage options and discounts. We picked companies that offer a comprehensive selection of coverage options and premium discounts.

Customer satisfaction. We favored companies that had above-average scores in J.D. Power's U.S. Auto Insurance Study. We also considered customer feedback from review sites such as the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Financial strength. We considered the financial strength of each insurer as evidenced by their A.M. Best rating. A.M Best is a credit rating agency that assesses the creditworthiness of insurance companies.

Complaint index. We looked up every insurer’s complaint trend report from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) and favored those with few complaints.

Summary of Money’s Best RV Insurance of 2023