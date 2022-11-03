9 Best Travel Insurance Companies of November 2022

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Our Partner Company Highlight TOP PARTNER Our Partner VIEW RATES Large selection of plans, including COVID-19 coverage options Large selection of plans, including COVID-19 coverage options Travel Insurance Made Easy™ - quote, compare and buy in a few minutes

Undoubtedly, travel has changed.

With volatile prices, a changing labor market and the pandemic fresh in our minds, the risks can’t be overlooked. That’s where travel insurance comes in.

Whether you’re going on an impromptu road trip or heading out for the month-long adventure you’ve been planning for years, travel insurance gives you peace of mind in these unpredictable times.

Here are the nine best travel insurance companies of 2022 so you can protect yourself, your finances, and your belongings while abroad.

Our Top Picks for the Best Travel Insurance

Best Travel Insurance Reviews

Pros Coverage from five up to 364 days

Allows coverage extensions

Provides COVID-19 coverage

Website includes sample scenarios so customers have an idea of how the coverage works. Cons Hazardous activities not included in coverage (add-on only)

Not available to MD, WA, NY, SD, or CO residents

Why we chose it: Seven Corners made our list because it covers groups of 10 or more travelers with comprehensive travel insurance policies that can cover medical expenses and evacuations.

Seven Corners’ simple and budget-friendly RoundTrip Choice plan covers trip cancellation, interruption or delays for specific reasons, including COVID-19 for groups of 10 or more. Its emergency medical protection goes up to $500,000 and offers up to $1,000,000 for medical evacuation and repatriation of remains.

In addition to its group trip plans, Seven Corners has three travel medical plan tiers with comprehensive medical coverage for emergency room visits, hospital room and board, and onset of pre-existing medical conditions, among others.

These plans include 24/7 multilingual customer service to help with emergency travel arrangements, medical evacuations and with locating the nearest embassy or consulate.

Pros 24-Hour Emergency Assistance Services

No out-of-pocket medical expenses*

Available car rental damage insurance add-on. Cons Pre-existing condition coverage only available in the Premium plan

High premium costs

"Cancel for any reason" only available for Premium plan

Why we chose it: We picked Generali Travel Insurance for its travel assistance services which include telemedicine, concierge services and identity theft resolution assistance.

All of Generali’s policies include 24-Hour Travel Support, which can provide immediate assistance for problems that might arise during a trip. The service includes an emergency hotline where travelers can receive help with medical emergencies, identity theft resolution, emergency cash transfer, replacing lost or stolen medication, as well as assistance locating lost or stolen items.

Travelers can choose between three plan tiers— Standard, Preferred and Premium — that cover trip cancellation, trip interruption, travel delay, and baggage damage, loss, or theft. The plans also cover medical and dental emergencies up to $50,000 maximum under the Standard, $150,000 under the Preferred and $250,000 under the Premium.

Both its Preferred and Premium plan feature trip cancellation or trip interruption coverage in the event that a travel supplier — say, a cruise company, hotel or rental car company — becomes financially insolvent and can no longer offer its services.

Another highlight of Generali Insurance is its online claims process, which lets you file a claim and monitor its status while it’s being resolved.

Pros Emergency medical $100,000 (accident and sickness)

Buy more while traveling

24/7emergency support (Generali Global Assistance) Cons Does not cover pre-existing conditions

No CFAR option offered

Trip Cancellation/Interruption coverage low compared to other providers ($2.5K-$10K)

Why we chose it: WorldNomads made our list because, unlike most travel insurance companies, its policies include coverage for over 200+ sport and adventure activities.

While most travel insurance companies shy away from covering adventure sports and other off-the-beaten-path activities, WorldNomads offers policies specifically tailored to more adventurous travelers.

Its Standard and Explorer plans offer coverage for scuba diving, skiing, surfing, biking, and 200+ other activities. Its policies include $100,000 coverage for accidents or sickness and 24/7 emergency support to help you find local physicians or medical facilities.

Most travel insurance companies only let you purchase policies before your trip, and your coverage is restricted to the dates of the policy you bought. WorldNomads, on the other hand, really stands out for its “Buy While Traveling” policy, which offers insurance to those who forgot to buy before their trip and allows travelers to extend their trip if they wish to keep exploring.

Pros Pre-existing condition waiver

24 hour assistance

Multi trip plans Cons Must wait 12 hours before bag delay coverage

Cancel for any reason is only available in premium plan

Few options for additional coverage.

Why we chose if: We picked Nationwide because it offers travel insurance plans specifically geared towards cruise travel.

Nationwide has three cruise insurance tiers (Universal, Choice and Luxury) that fit any budget and insurance needs.

Its emergency medical coverage starts at $75,000 and all three include “cancel for work reasons” coverage, $500 for return-home-early benefit, $200 for shipboard service disruption, and $25,000 for non-medical evacuations.

Among the covered reasons for cancellation and interruption are inclement weather, extension of school schedule and work-related emergency issues.

Nationwide also has two single trip plans: Essential and Prime. In addition to industry-standard trip protection basics, these plans offer above-average medical coverage starting at $75,000 and a “cancel for any reason” add-on that reimburses 75% of non-refundable trip costs.

Travelers can add a pre-existing conditions waiver and coverage in the case of a travel supplier’s financial default (as an upgrade to Essential and included in Prime).

Pros Flight insurance plans available

Pre-existing conditions waiver

Several upgrades available Cons Upgrades not available for the Basic plan

Customer service has limited operating hours

Why we chose it: We selected Travelex as the best option for families because two of its plans include coverage for children under 17 at no additional cost.

Travelex Insurance features two main plans for international trips –Travel Basic and Travel Select–plus a Travel America plan for trips in the USA. Both the Travel Select and Travel America include children 17 and under in its pricing.

The Travel Basic is an affordable plan perfect for students, backpackers, small groups or those on a budget. These plans cover trip cancellation and interruption at 100% of trip cost and offer up to $2,000 for trip delays or missed connections.

Travel Select allows travelers to customize their plans with upgrades such as additional medical benefits, a “cancel for any reason” option, car rental collision insurance and adventure sports coverage. Travelex also offers a pre-existing condition waiver when you buy the Travel Select plan within 15 days of the first trip payment.

Pros Epidemic coverage endorsement

Allianz TravelSmart App

Annual plan geared to business travelers

24-hour multilingual assistance hotline Cons Low medical coverage

No "cancel for any reason" benefit

Why we chose it: We selected Allianz because its annual travel insurance plan is ideal for business and frequent travelers.

Allianz has a handful of distinct plans — 10 to be exact — offering a wide range of options from basic cancellation benefits to a multi-trip business travel plan. These plans include a 24-hour multilingual assistance hotline and the TravelSmart App which gives quick access to travel advisories, local medical facilities, mobile claims filing, and much more.

For frequent travelers, Allianz’s AllTrips Executive plan is designed to make business trips a whole lot easier. This plan provides coverage for cancellation, interruption, emergency medical and transportation. It also includes rental car damage and theft, business equipment coverage (for lost, stolen, damaged or delayed equipment) and covers any reasonable costs incurred in renting replacement business equipment.

Another one of Allianz’ highlights is its lack of age restrictions (most other insurers do) and some of its plans cover kids 17 and under when traveling with a parent or grandparent.

Pros Lodging expense benefit

Trip saver and exchange specialized coverage included

A child 17 and under is covered per insured

Offers courage for travel to Cuba after the traveler provides additional documentation. Cons High cost of premiums

Most add-ons are not available for the basic plan

Why we chose it: We picked AIG Travel Guard because it offers a wide variety of add-ons so travelers can create a plan suited to their trip.

AIG Travel Guard has over 30 years of experience providing travel insurance to millions of travelers. These customers have had access to unique services such as MedEvac and Bag Trak®. AIG Travel Guard’s most popular plan, the Preferred, offers up to $500,000 for emergency evacuation and repatriation of remains. In addition to trip cancellation and interruption, this plan reimburses up to 50% if you were to change your trip dates.

Travelers can also add unique options such as the pet bundle, wedding bundle for canceled weddings and an inconvenience bundle in the event of those attractions you absolutely had to see were closed.

Another one of its specialized benefits is the lodging expense coverage for travelers who test positive to COVID-19 and are required to remain abroad until they present a negative test result.

For those last-minute trips, AIG travel guard has the Pack N’ GO Plan that includes post-departure coverage and an exclusive 24-hour emergency travel assistance service.

Pros Travel medical insurance for groups of 5 or more

International expatriate comprehensive coverage

App mPassport to find doctors, pharmacies, and translations of drug names

Pet medical expenses coverage Cons 12-hour wait for bag delay coverage (24 hours under the economy plan)

"Cancel for any reason" option only offered in the Preferred plan

Participants must be enrolled in a primary health plan to be eligible for the multi-trip plan

Why we chose it: HTH Travel Insurance stands out for its long-term international travel insurance options, specifically those for expats and students.

HTH Travel Insurance offers comprehensive medical insurance for individuals and families traveling outside their home country for at least three months out of the year. This Xplorer Plan has no deductible for office visits, no waiting periods for preventive care services and eliminates the pre-existing condition waiting period when the insured has proof of prior creditable coverage.

HTH Travel Insurance also offers international health insurance for students with flexible trip duration options. This plan has an unlimited annual and lifetime medical care maximum and includes contraceptive services and supplies, as well as prescriptions. In addition to unlimited telemedicine services, the plan covers medically necessary COVID-19 testing and treatment.

HTH Travel Insurance also provides access to global health and safety services which include 24/7 call assistance, access to elite international doctors and hospitals and translated medical terms.

Pros Shows results from the top-rated insurers

Offers helpful tips and articles Cons Site only shows all add-ons available at checkout

You may prefer a company that isn't on the marketplace

Why we chose it: We picked TravelInsurance.com as the best for comparing quotes because it provides quotes from some of the top travel insurance providers, plus the site is simple and easy to use.

TravelInsurance.com marketplace simplifies the process of choosing a provider by connecting users with some of the top-rated insurers in the industry and breaking down its available policies in an easy-to-understand way.

This marketplace makes it simple for travelers to enter their trip information and receive quotes tailored to the trip cost, duration, and age of travelers. The results page presents the basic information on the coverage, reviews, ratings and a link to the COVID-19 policy FAQs of each provider.

TravelInsurance.com also allows users to compare the policies in a streamlined table.

Other travel insurance companies we considered

Pros Cancel for any reason reimbursement of up to 75% of trip cost

Student insurance and study-abroad plans

Vacation home rental protection Cons Can't compare plans and quotes in one page

Cancel for any reason only available in premium plan

Trawick International's four student insurance plan tiers are geared towards the type of travel that involves living abroad temporarily for education or research.

These plans have medical coverage starting at $150,000 in the basic plan and up to an unlimited maximum in the Collegiate Care Exclusive plan. The medical benefits are for both in and out of network providers.

Although these plans provide great coverage at different price points, they’re for international students coming to the USA. Green card holders (U.S. residents) and U.S. Citizens are not eligible.

Pros Coverage for lost ski and golf days

CFAR in the Platinum plan offers 75% reimbursement

24/7 multilingual-assistance hotline Cons No specialty plans offered

CFAR only available for Platinum plan

No coverage for injuries from sports such as rock climbing, bungee jumping and skydiving.

AXA Travel Insurance offers three comprehensive plans for leisure travelers. The Silver plan is the most affordable; however, they tout the Gold plan as the most popular and ideal for domestic vacations and cruises.

AXA’s third option, Platinum, is ideal for travelers searching for comprehensive premium coverage. A significant drawback of AXA travel insurance is that they have very few options for add-on benefits.

Pros A.M. Best A++ rating

AirCare flight protection plan

Missed Connection Cons Low coverage limits for medical expenses

Basic plan does not include missed connection or Accidental Death and Dismemberment coverage

Berkshire Hathaway’s Aircare plan can be a standalone plan or an add-on that covers flight delay, interruption or cancellation.

This plan is unique in the industry because it monitors your flights and processes reimbursements automatically, so you don’t even need to file a claim.

While this feature is unique, they didn’t make our list of the best providers because their medical expense maximums are lower than competitors.

Pros Emergency medical evacuation up to $1,000,000

$2,500 reimbursement for missed connections

Extended personal property reimbursement coverage available Cons Limited bag delay coverage even with the premium plan ($250 max)

No Accidental Death and Dismemberment coverage in the Basic plan

TravelSafe offers two tiers of basic trip insurance coverage for cancellations, emergency medical, baggage and personal effects. While some of this coverage is not as comprehensive as its competitors, TravelSafe stands out for its GolfSafe plan.

That coverage includes $2,500 for missed connections and $750 for a travel delay of six hours or more. It even offers reimbursement up to $500 for lost golf rounds if a traveler is unable to play at least nine out of 18 holes due to inclement weather.

It didn’t make our list of the best providers because its list of medical benefits is more limited than many competitors’.

Pros Some policies cover financial default and employment layoff

Offers "cancel for medical and work reasons" option

Sports activities and equipment coverage Cons No coverage for rental car damage

Limited customer service hours

Limited baggage and personal effects coverage, even with the premium plan

TinLeg has a wide offering of policies ranging from standard and economy to luxury, adventure and platinum coverage. All plans cover up to 100% of trip costs in case of cancellation, even for medical reasons including testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Where the different plan tiers differ is in their emergency medical and evacuation coverage, so you have to make sure the plan you select includes the coverage you feel comfortable with. A drawback of TinLeg is that it offers very few options for add-on benefits.

Travel Insurance Guide

This guide provides a brief overview of what travel insurance is, how it works and how to choose the best travel insurance policy for you and your trip.

What is travel insurance?

Travel insurance, also known as trip insurance or trip protection, is a type of insurance product that will reimburse you if you need to cancel your trip or interrupt it early. It can also reimburse you for medical expenses you pay out of pocket if you get sick or have an accident during the trip.

Most travel insurance is sold for single-trip plans, meaning policies only cover whatever happens during the pre-established dates of your trip. However, multi-trip plans or annual plans will cover you over an extended period of time, making them ideal for frequent travelers.

What is Cancel For Any Reason travel insurance?

Some companies offer so-called “Cancel for any reason (CFAR)” coverage, which is an upgrade that provides a partial refund if you have to cancel your trip, regardless of what caused your change of heart. In fact, one of the covered reasons is “fear of travel,” which is excluded under a basic travel insurance policy.

This policy must be purchased within 14 to 21 days of the first trip booking and adding it to your policy may increase your total travel insurance bill by about 50%.

Among the companies that offer CFAR travel insurance are AIG Travel Guard, C&F Travel Insured, Generali Global Assistance, Arch RoamRight, Seven Corners, TravelSafe, Trawick International, USI Trave Affinity Insurance Services, John Hancock and HTH Worldwide.

What does travel insurance cover?

If you’ve been looking to buy travel insurance, you may have noticed most providers include various levels of coverage options and benefits.

Read on to find out more about some of the standard coverage common add-ons found in travel insurance plans

Trip Cancellation Insurance

Travel insurance will refund up to 100% of the prepaid, non-refundable travel costs as long as the reason for cancellation is covered under the policy, and the trip has not yet begun.

Trip Interruption

If the trip has already started and is interrupted, your insurance plan will typically reimburse you for the unused portion of the trip, as well as expenses you may incur to get back home, such as last-minute flights. Such interruption insurance may have a coverage limit, such as capping the reimbursement at 150% of the cost of the interrupted trip.

Travel Delays

Some insurance providers will also reimburse you for expenses that arise from travel delays, for example, meals or lodging during the wait. Other companies cover airport delays arising from missed connections between flights. They will provide reimbursement for any flight change fees or additional expenses incurred while trying to catch up on your travel plans.

Emergency Medical Expenses

Travel insurance can also come in handy if you have a medical emergency during your trip. Benefits for medical expenses can range from $15,000 to $50,000; in some cases, additional coverage can be purchased as needed during the trip.

For serious conditions that require you to seek medical assistance outside of your travel area, you can also get emergency medical evacuation coverage. This benefit will pay if you need to be evacuated to the nearest medical facility or even transferred to a facility back in your home country. The maximum benefits usually range between $100,000 to $500,000, but can be as high as $1,000,000.

Baggage and Personal Effects

This coverage is intended to assist you if your luggage gets lost or is delayed during your trip. With baggage delay coverage, you must typically wait between two to six hours for your baggage before you can file a claim. The coverage provides reimbursement for replacement items you purchased during the delay, up to the policy limit.

If your bag is lost, travel insurance can reimburse you up to the policy limit, which is usually anywhere between $500 to $1,000. Claims typically require purchase receipts or a list of items in the luggage, and may be subject to a deductible.

We recommend insured travelers make a list of the items in their luggage and keep it with them while traveling, in case they need to make a claim.

Worldwide Assistance

Insurers should have 24/7 customer service available in most or all of the countries to which you’re traveling. Before leaving home, take note of the local contact information you need, including phone numbers and addresses, and keep the information handy.

Some insurers supplement customer service with other emergency resources. These may include 24/7 multilingual medical hotlines that can provide medical advice and/or refer you to local healthcare services if in-person care is required.

Popular travel insurance add-ons

If your coverage needs go beyond what a basic travel insurance policy provides, there are a variety of add-ons or riders that allow you to increase benefit limits and cover activities that may be excluded from standard policies.

Common add-ons include:

Cancel for any reason coverage: This coverage allows you to cancel your travel plans for any reason (you must cancel with the supplier at least 2-3 days before your trip), and get reimbursed for a percentage of your pre-paid travel costs.

Pre-existing medical condition waiver: Most travel insurance companies won’t cover pre-existing conditions under their basic emergency medical expenses coverage. However, you can purchase a separate rider to cover pre-existing conditions, subject to some limitations, such as a look-back period where the insurance provider evaluates the traveler’s medical records to check if their condition hasn’t changed or worsened in the last 60 to 180 days.

Rental car insurance: This additional coverage will pay for damages to the rental car and injuries to yourself or others should you have an accident.

Adventure sports coverage: This rider will cover injuries or losses caused by participating in adventure sports such as skydiving or bungee jumping. Claims that arise from these activities are typically excluded from basic policies.

Identity theft protection: This optional coverage assists you in notifying creditors, canceling your cards, and getting a replacement for your lost passport, credit card or other important documents.

(To learn more about identity theft, visit our guide on the best identity theft protection).

What is not covered by travel insurance?

The most common travel insurance exclusions are:

Pre-existing medical conditions

Injuries caused by extreme sports

Theft/loss of personal items such as electronic devices and jewelry

Pregnancy-related conditions

Injuries that happen while you’re intoxicated with drugs or alcohol, even if the intoxicating substance is legal to use at the destination

With most travel insurance policies, you may only be covered if you cancel your trip for approved reasons like a serious illness or a death of a family member. If you want the flexibility to cancel for any reason (CFAR), you’ll have to purchase additional CFAR coverage specifically.

Finally, keep in mind that insurance companies may change their coverage at any time. When the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, many companies temporarily excluded COVID-19 infections from coverage, and might do so again in the future. The insurer always has the final say on what is covered and what isn’t, so make sure to review your policy documents thoroughly before you buy travel insurance.

Does my credit card have travel protection?

Credit cards, such as many issued by American Express or Chase, may include some travel protection that duplicates that of an insurance policy, usually covering the costs of tickets and reservations if you use your card to buy them.

However, most credit cards offer only partial coverage and cap their benefits. Review the terms and conditions of your credit card travel protection plan carefully before relying solely on it for travel insurance.

Visit our guide on the best travel credit card for more information on how your credit card can help you travel smarter.

Are there location restrictions when it comes to travel insurance?

It’s important to note that your travel insurance policy might not cover your visits to certain locations. In fact, most U.S. insurance providers will not cover locations that are currently under a State Department travel advisory or where there is political unrest. Among the countries usually excluded by providers are Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Myanmar and Cuba.

How to choose the right travel insurance policy

To find and pick the best travel insurance plan for your needs, follow these simple steps:

Identify your travel requirements to ensure that you’re not paying for something you don’t need. Verify whether the policy covers travel to your chosen destination. If you have a pre-existing medical condition, check whether it’s covered under the medical coverage of the policy you’re contemplating. If it’s not, you may need to purchase additional coverage. Find out what kind of assistance you can expect from the travel insurance provider should your belongings be stolen. Check the policy's fine print before buying to ensure that it covers the activities you have planned for your trip. Choose a policy that provides emergency assistance services. Compare multiple quotes before making your final purchase.

How to get travel insurance

Most travel insurance companies sell their policies online. If you make your travel arrangements through a fare aggregator such as Expedia, you may be offered a travel insurance policy when you check out. (It may or may not be the best value for you, of course.)

You can also purchase a policy through an online marketplace — for example, Travelinsurance.com and InsureMyTrip.com — that shows you quotes from many companies. This is a good option if you want to see what different companies are offering and compare their prices.

Travel insurance that covers COVID-19

While providers generally exclude pandemics (influenza, ebola, zika, etc.), coronavirus coverage is now included in most policies. Some insurance marketplaces even include a link to providers’ COVID-19 policy in their search results.

This type of coverage can fall under medical benefits or under trip protection (where providers could include COVID-19 infection as a valid reason for cancellation and reimbursement) or both.

Some providers who include COVID-19 coverage are Seven Corners, World Nomads, HTH, WorldTrips, IMG and AIG Travel Guard. AIG in particular even covers the lodging expenses of travelers who contract the virus and must remain abroad while recovering.

Here is where the companies in our list stand:

Company Covers trip cancellation due to Covid-19 Seven Corners Yes World Nomads Yes Nationwide Yes Travelex Yes Allianz Yes AIG Travel Guard Yes HTH Travel Insurance Unspecified TravelInsurance.com Depends on provider

Does insurance cover COVID-19 testing?

In general, travel insurance does not cover the cost of COVID-19 testing unless the test is directed by a physician.

As of June 12, 2022, passengers are no longer required to present a negative COVID test result before heading to the U.S. The agency recommends travelers quarantine for 5 days after the trip and get tested 3 to 5 days after arrival.

Some medical insurance plans cover COVID-19 testing, though, so check with your insurer to see if these are covered. Low or no-cost COVID testing may also be available at a health center near you.

How much does travel insurance cost?

According to most estimates, travel insurance can cost anywhere between 3% to 14% of your flight cost. This can depend on the kind of coverage you choose and your trip’s destination, in addition to other factors.

For example, we used online marketplace Travelinsurance.com to get quotes for a family of four (two adults and two children under 17) taking a trip from New York City to London. If the family were to spend $2,200 on four tickets, the cost for insuring all four travelers could range from close to $80 for a basic policy to a little over $300 for comprehensive travel insurance coverage.

How much travel insurance do I need?

Most travel insurance companies offer multiple plans suited for a variety of needs. The most basic plans include only trip cancellation coverage but no post-departure benefits. Premium plans include benefits before and during your trip.

To calculate your insurance need, take stock of what losses — if any — you would incur in the event you need to cancel the trip in advance of departure. (Check, for example, whether your airline has reinstated cancellation fees as these have been widely suspended for trips booked during the pandemic.)

Then, consider the risk of incurring injury during the trip. That likelihood may well depend on where you're going and what you will be doing. If you plan on taking part in high-risk sports, for example, you'll want to purchase additional coverage for these activities, since they're usually excluded from base coverage.

Latest News on Travel Insurance

If you’re ready to plan your next trip, we have an article on important travel insurance tips for a post-pandemic world.

Labor shortages and flight cancellations have made for a very chaotic travel season. If you have upcoming travel plans, make sure you know how to get a refund if you were to need one.

Read our article on how to nab the best post-pandemic cheap travel deals, which includes advice on how to avoid scams and other great travel hacks.

And for the frequent travelers out there, our list of the best travel credit cards gives you an overview of six of the best travel rewards on the market, along with advice on how to maximize your rewards.

CDC upgrades Monkeypox travel alert to Level 2

The Center for Disease Control’s advisory regarding Monkeypox remains at Level 2, advising travelers to “practice enhanced precautions” due to increasing reports of cases in Europe, North America and Australia.

The CDC said that “the risk to the general public is low,” but advised those that develop symptoms like an unexplained skin rash, fever and chills to avoid contact with others and seek immediate medical care.

Travel Insurance FAQ How much is travel insurance? chevron-down chevron-up The cost of travel insurance varies, but the average premium is between 4% -12% of the cost of your trip. According to travel insurance data from a study by AdvisorSmith, the average American spending $95 on travel insurance for a one-week overseas trip, Factors that affect the cost of insurance include the total cost of the trip, the age and number of travelers, the duration of your itinerary and the coverage options you select. Many insurers offer group travel plans which can provide better value if you're traveling with a large party. If you're a frequent traveler, purchasing annual travel insurance plans so you don't need to buy a separate policy every time you travel could definitely be worth it. Can I cancel a flight and get a refund? chevron-down chevron-up You can cancel a flight and get a full refund if you cancel within 24 hours of purchasing the tickets, according to the Department of Transportation. (This applies to airline tickets purchased at least seven days before departure.) Once 24 hours have passed, all airlines allow you to cancel a flight and many offer a refund, credit or voucher. What you get will depend on the airline's policies and what type of flight you purchased. To ensure you obtain a refund for your flight you should buy travel insurance that includes a cancel for any reason rider. Do I need travel insurance? chevron-down chevron-up No, you don't technically need travel insurance — however, it can certainly help. Travel insurance is a safety net for when something unexpected happens before or during your trip. It covers medical and/or reservation costs if you get sick or need to cancel or interrupt your trip. Having said that, this coverage isn't necessary if you can already get reimbursed for a canceled trip. This can happen, for example, if you reserved your trip with a credit card that offers travel insurance as a perk. What is trip interruption insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Most travel insurance policies include trip interruption coverage. This coverage will pay if you need to interrupt your trip and go home early for a covered reason. The insurance company will reimburse you for the unused portion of the trip and help you with additional expenses you incur to get home. These expenses will only be covered, however, if you cancel for one of the reasons covered by the policy. Examples of covered reasons are the serious illness or death of the policyholder or of another traveler on the policy or a close relative. A natural disaster at your destination would typically be covered as well. What is a pre-existing condition for travel insurance? chevron-down chevron-up Pre-existing conditions are illnesses or injuries diagnosed by a medical professional prior to your purchase of travel insurance. Each travel insurance provider will have its definition of these conditions, so we advise you to ask your provider for its approach because misunderstanding its terms and conditions may lead to a denied claim.

How We Chose the Best Travel Insurance Companies

We used the following factors to evaluate and compare each company:

Plans and coverage: We looked for insurers with a variety of plans and the ability to customize the policy with upgrades. Special consideration was given to companies offering unique add-ons, such as extreme sports coverage and coverage for lost gear or equipment.

Ease of use: We considered how easily you could request a quote and understand the policy information. Most of these companies either offer just a few plans to keep things simple or provide a comparison page where you can quickly spot the differences in each plan.

Customer service and support: Factors like a 24/7 hotline and an established network of global resources to help in case of an emergency are some of the elements that indicate a company is well-prepared to respond to customer needs. Companies with mobile apps and multiple ways of accessing customer support also earned points, as did those with added perks like concierge and translation services.

Reputation: To gauge each company’s reputation, we evaluated factors like customer feedback and ratings, years in business and financial stability as shown by their ratings on major credit rating agencies, specifically AM Best.

Summary of Money's Best Travel Insurance of 2022