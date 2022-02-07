Deal of the Month: Earn $3,000 in Cash Back from Capital One Spark Cash Plus

You know that the credit card industry has become ridiculously competitive when you start seeing credit cards that offer new applicants thousands of dollars in cash back. That's what Capital One is doing with its Spark Cash Plus charge card. But while this is a great offer, it's not as simple as it seems. And it's certainly not for everyone.

How Capital One Spark Cash Plus's sign-up offer works

For a limited time, new Spark Cash Plus applicants can earn up to a $3,000 cash bonus. You earn $500 of bonus cash back once you spend $5,000 within in the first three months of your account, and another $2,500 of bonus cash back once you spend a total of $50,000 within the first six months.

This card also offers unlimited 2% cash back on all purchases, that adds an additional $1,000 in cash back for spending $50,000, for a total of $4,000 cash back.

Just note that the Capital One Spark Cash Plus is a charge card, not a credit card. The difference is that you're expected to pay your statement balance in full, every month. So while you won't incur any ongoing debt, you also won't have the option to extend payment on your purchases (there's a 2.99% monthly late fee).

This card does have a $150 annual fee, but you also get a $200 cash bonus every year that you spend $200,000 or more.

Newsletter Money Classic To celebrate our 50th anniversary, we've combed through decades of our print magazines to find hidden gems, fascinating stories and vintage personal finance tips that have withstood the test of time. Dive into the archives with us. Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" I agree to receive newsletters and promotions from Money and its partners. I agree to Money's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice and consent to the processing of my personal information. Sign Up Newsletter Subscribe successful! You will now receive Money's newsletter at Reply anytime to let us know how we can improve. Enjoy! Make sure we land in your inbox, not your spam folder. We just sent you a welcome email. Sometimes email clients send our first email to a spam or promotions folder. If you don't see us in your inbox, check these folders, then drag and drop the welcome email into your inbox.

What makes this card special

If you use this card to spend $50,000 within six months, you will earn a total of $4,000 of cash back. That's the equivalent of an incredible 8% rate of return. Yes, $50,000 is a lot of money to spend, but there are many small business owners who will ordinarily use their card this much. For example, a general contractor could easily spend this much renovating a home, and a website owner could routinely purchase $10,000 in online advertising each month.

Bottom line

If you own a business that needs to make $50,000 in charge card purchases within the next six months, then Capital One is offering you an easy $4,000 in cash back from their Spark Cash Plus card. And earning 2% cash back on your business purchases is a very strong long term offer as well. If this sounds like you, then it's clear that Capital One is offering you thousands of dollars to give its new small business charge card a try, with the hopes that you'll keep using it for some time to come.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad A credit repair company could improve your chances of getting approved. Credit Repair companies, like Lexington Law, specialize in finding and helping you remove mistakes on your report to help you improve your credit. Get Started Today

More from MONEY:

The Best Credit Cards

Best Balance Transfer Credit Cards

How to Build Credit Fast and Earn a Good Credit Score