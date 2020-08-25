Citi Rewards+℠ Mastercard Review: The Credit Card That Gives You 4 Different Ways to Earn Points

It’s obviously good to have a way to earn reward points from your credit card. But is it even better to have four different ways to use your card to earn rewards?

That’s what the Citi Rewards+℠ Mastercard is offering. Cardholders have several ways to earn ThankYou® Points, which sounds great — but also adds a bit of complexity. Let’s take a closer look at this card and see if it’s right for you.

Citi Rewards Plus Mastercard: Key Terms

Welcome Bonus: Earn 15,000 points after spending $1,000 within three months of account opening.

Earn 15,000 points after spending $1,000 within three months of account opening. Rewards: Earn 2x points on your first $6,000 spent at supermarkets and gas stations, and 1x elsewhere. Rewards are rounded up to the next 10 points on all purchases, and you get a 10% rebate on points redeemed (for the first 100,000 points you redeem per year.).

Earn 2x points on your first $6,000 spent at supermarkets and gas stations, and 1x elsewhere. Rewards are rounded up to the next 10 points on all purchases, and you get a 10% rebate on points redeemed (for the first 100,000 points you redeem per year.). Annual Fee: $0

$0 APR: 13.49% – 23.49% based upon your creditworthiness

13.49% – 23.49% based upon your creditworthiness Promotional Financing Offer: 15 months of 0% APR financing on both new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee.

How the Citi Rewards+ Card Works

This card offers you double points at grocery stores and gas stations, but only on your first $6,000 in combined purchases each year. All other purchases earn one point per dollar spent. Citi will round up the points you earned to the nearest 10 points. So if you buy something for $1 or something else for $4, you’ll earn 10 points for each of those separate purchases. If you buy $21 worth of gas, you’d normally earn 42 points, but it will be rounded up to 50 points. There’s an incentive for you to use the card very often, you see.

Rewards are earned in Citi’s ThankYou® Points program, and can be redeemed for many things including merchandise, gift cards, travel reservations and loan repayments. When you redeem points, you’ll receive 10% of them back on up to 100,000 points redeemed in a year.

This card features 15 months of 0% APR financing on both new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. There’s no annual fee for this card, but it does have a 3% foreign transaction fee.

Advantages

The Citi Rewards card offers numerous ways to earn rewards, and it has no annual fee. If you use it frequently for small purchases, then the round-up feature could offer you far more rewards than many other cards could. Receiving 10% of your points back also increases the value of your rewards significantly. Also, the 15 months of promotional financing is a very competitive offer for a rewards card. The 15,000-point welcome bonus is very valuable too.

Disadvantages

Some people might find this rewards program confusing. The bigger problem is that many Citi cards, including this one, no longer offers many cardholder benefits such as rental car insurance, purchase protection and extended warranty coverage. Like most reward credit cards, the Citi Rewards card has a higher than average standard interest rate. If you tend to carry a balance, then you should look for a card with the lowest possible interest rate, which won’t offer rewards.

Alternatives: Credit Cards With Great Rewards and Cash Back

Citi Double Cash: This other Citi card offers you cash back instead of rewards points, and is much simpler. It offers 1% cash back at the time of purchase, and another 1% back when you pay for your purchases, for a total of up to 2% cash back with no limits. It features 18 months of 0% APR financing on both new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. There’s no annual fee for this card, but there’s also no welcome bonus.

Chase Freedom Unlimited: Freedom Unlimited offers new applicants a $200 bonus after spending $500 on purchases within three months of account opening. New applicants also receive 5% cash back on up to $12,000 spent on groceries within 12 months of account opening. It offers 1.5% cash back on all other purchases with no limits and comes with 15 months of 0% APR on new purchases. There’s no annual fee for this card.

PenFed Power Cash Rewards: This card offers everyone 1.5% cash back on all purchases, but you’ll get 2% if you are a PenFed Honors Advantage Member, which you can become by opening a free checking account. New applicants receive a $100 statement credit after using their card to spend $1,500 within 90 days of account opening. There’s no annual fee for this card.

Bottom Line: Is the Citi Rewards+ Card Worth It?

The Citi Rewards Plus is an intriguing card because it features so many ways to earn rewards. If you make lots of small purchases, and spend regularly at grocery stores and gas stations, then this card can offer you plenty of rewards in return.

