County: Seminole

Nearest big city: Orlando

A suburb of Orlando, Altamonte Springs is located near the action — it’s a roughly 30-minute drive to Disney World, and an hour to the beach — but doesn’t feel overly busy.

The perfect example is Cranes Roost Park, a gorgeous 45-acre area popular for prom-night photo shoots and family outings. You can take a calming walk along the water almost any time of year (this is Florida, after all) or check out lively events like Red Hot & Boom, a July Fourth celebration that’s featured artists like the Jonas Brothers, *NSYNC and Simple Plan throughout its 25-year run.

Altamonte Springs’ cost of living is pretty average when compared with the rest of Money’s Best Places to Live, and its homes are relatively affordable, according to our calculations. Central Florida is prone to hurricanes and political turmoil, but on the plus side, it doesn’t charge a state income tax. Another perk: Schools near Altamonte Springs boast a nearly 93% high graduation rate.

The city’s centerpiece is the Altamonte Mall, a major shopping center studded with fun restaurants and a huge AMC Theatre. If you’re looking for something a little more low-key, right across the street is the Picture Show, a second-run theater where tickets cost just $1 ($0.50 on Tuesdays).

Altamonte Springs’ 44,000 residents enjoy a good mix of recreation and education. Want to fit in with the locals? Crack a joke about the I-4 Eyesore, a perennially unfinished construction project along the nearby highway that has now become a wildly popular meme. — Julia Glum

[money-bpl-stats population="44,383" income="$62,762" home-price="$210,105" unemployment="2.7%" location="Altamonte Springs, Florida"]