BankAmericard Cash Rewards for Students
BankAmericard Cash Rewards for Students
WHY IT WINS
If you’re a student with a solid credit history, the BankAmericard Cash Rewards card offers the best rewards without an annual fee. Bonus categories are centered on day-to-day spending: 3% at the pump, 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. You’ll also earn a $100 sign-up bonus, plus a 10% rewards bonus if you redeem rewards into a BofA account.
CAVEATS
There is both a late fee and a penalty APR, so—as with all rewards cards—pay the bill in full each month.
TERMS
Rewards: 3% cash back at gas stations, and 2% at wholesale clubs and grocery stores, up to the first $2,500 combined per quarter; 1% on all other spending.
Annual fee: $0
APR: 0% for the first 12 months, then 13.4% to 23.24%.
Late fee/penalty APR: $37/30%