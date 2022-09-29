County: Denver

If you’re looking for a mix of big-city meets great-outdoors, Denver’s the spot. With over 700,000 residents, the Mile High City is as bustling as they come. There are countless pro sports teams, plenty of arts and culture, and a constant line-up of events, concerts and performances.

But it’s also an active town. Skiing and snowboarding are big here, and hiking and camping opportunities abound (Rocky Mountain National Park is just a short drive away). Biking, kayaking, fly-fishing and paddleboarding are popular, too, and if you fancy hitting the links, the city boasts a whopping 16 golf courses within its limits —and another 78 within a 20-mile radius.

If you’re looking to put down roots, Denver has even more going for it. The city has a booming job market, especially in the tech scene. The city also just increased its minimum wage to $17.29 per hour, making it one of the highest-paying places to work in the U.S.

For the kiddos, Denver K-12 schools are highly rated, and they’re incredibly diverse. The city honors this diversity with a wide array of cultural events, including an annual Chinese New Year Celebration, a Cinco de Mayo Fest, an Indian Market and Powwow and a Greek Festival. Denver’s PrideFest, which celebrates the city’s LGBTQ+ community every June, is one of the biggest Pride festivals in the country. — Aly J. Yale

[money-bpl-stats population="713,542" income="$85,244" home-price="$552,818" unemployment="3.4%" location="Denver, Colorado"]