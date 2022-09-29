Fremont, California
County: Alameda
Nearest big city: San Jose
Located southeast of San Francisco, Fremont is the fourth largest city in the Bay Area in terms of population, and is right in the heart of Silicon Valley.
In fact, the city is host to over 1,700 technology and life science companies, plus more than 900 manufacturing and computer hardware factories that provide employment to 1 in four residents. The largest employer in Fremont is Tesla, and other well-known companies based in the city include Meta (formerly Facebook), SeaGate, Kaiser Permanente and Bionova Scientific.
The median household income is about $122,000, and most residents hold a bachelor’s degree or higher.
Fremont is also a culturally-diverse city. The majority of the population (58%) is of Asian descent — from China, the Phillipines, India and the Pacific Islands — and more than 98 languages are spoken in the city.
Fremont residents enjoy a number of different activities. The Irvington Farmers’ Market is open year-round and is one of three marketplaces in the city where you can buy everything from apples to avocados, all sourced from local farms (this is California, after all).
Central Park is the hub for family-friendly activities. Here, you’ll find both the Fremont Skate Park and Aqua Adventure Park. Central Park is also home to events like the Summer Concert Series and Movies under the Stars, both of which are totally free. — Leslie Cook
