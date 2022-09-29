Greenville, South Carolina

County: Greenville

Nearest big city:Charlotte, North Carolina

The city once known as the Textile Capital of the World has transformed into an economic tour de force.

Major employers in the area include BMW, which employs more than 30,000 South Carolinians, as well as Lockheed Martin, Honeywell and Michelin, among others. Clemson University’s main campus is located just 30 miles away, and several of the school’s programs are based in Greenville, including the Clemson University International Center for Automotive Research.

While Greenville offers plenty of opportunities to work, there are plenty of opportunities to play, too. Residents need look no further than Greenville’s revitalized downtown to find art, shopping, fine dining and entertainment — all in a 10 block stretch designed with walkability in mind.

Located in the Historic West End of downtown Greenville, Falls Park is built around the Reedy River that cuts straight through the city and boasts a beautiful waterfall. There are lots of walking trails, and a paved 18-mile long path ideal for bikers and runners.You can stroll through the Falls Park gardens after a hard day’s work, or just admire the many public art pieces dotted throughout the urban green space.

Another popular local spot, Unity Park, was built on what was once two segregated parks in the early 1900’s — Mayberry Park, which was the only park where Black children were allowed to play, and Meadowbrook Park. Today, the park is home to retail shops, business offices, the Reedy River trail, athletic fields and play areas open to all the citizens of Greenville. The area is also slated for the development of affordable housing units.

Celebrate Juneteenth with live poetry readings and music while you learn about the history of the area at Unity Park. Other community events include live music at NOMA square and December’s Night of Lights, the city’s official tree-lighting ceremony complete with live music, vendors and food trucks. — Leslie Cook

[money-bpl-stats population="71,782" income="$67,522" home-price="$303,038" unemployment="2.8%" location="Greenville, South Carolina"]