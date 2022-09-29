Jersey City, New Jersey

County: Hudson

Nearest big city:New York, New York

Sometimes referred to as New York City’s “sixth borough,” Jersey City is a thriving metropolis with a character all its own — regardless of what lies on the other side of the Hudson River.

Potential residents have their choice of a wide variety of neighborhoods in New Jersey’s second-largest city, all with a distinct character. There are luxury condominiums in highrises on the waterfront with sweeping skyline views, single-family homes in the Heights, new developments in Journal Square, and historic brownstones all across the town.

The city is one of the most diverse in the entire country. More than half of residents speak a language other than English at home, and 43% of residents were born in another country.

Some of the best pizza in the country can be found at Razza, an ultra-popular mainstay on Jersey City’s Grove Street. And around the corner on Newark Avenue, residents can enjoy a newly renovated pedestrian plaza flanked by restaurants, bars and retail shops — with no cars allowed. There's also a bustling nightlife scene, with as many laid-back dive bars as there are swanky cocktail lounges.

Families have lots of options, too. The Liberty Science Center is an interactive museum that draws more than 750,000 visitors every year. It has a wide variety of exhibitions for kids as well as the largest planetarium in the country and more than 100 animal species.

Kids and grown-ups alike can enjoy the outdoors at one of Jersey City’s 60+ public parks. At Liberty State Park, visitors can enjoy views of the Statue of Liberty and even catch a ferry directly to the statue or Ellis Island. On the other side of town, Lincoln Park offers a huge variety of sports facilities, including 21 tennis courts, 5 basketball courts, a golf course, soccer and football fields and a cross-country running course.

Of course, there’s no ignoring Jersey City’s massive neighbor to the west, and New York City is a big part of life for many locals. New Jersey’s PATH trains run straight to Manhattan, making commuting a breeze. When the weather is nice (and even when it’s not), you can take the ferry across the river instead of the train.

Though living costs are rising, residents still get to enjoy all that access to New York without paying New York prices. — Sarah Hansen

[money-bpl-stats population="283,496" income="$92,183" home-price="$605,831" unemployment="3.9%" location="Jersey City, New Jersey"]