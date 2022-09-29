Kaneohe, Hawaii
County: Honolulu
Nearest big city:Honolulu
Forget vacationing in paradise. Move to Kane’ohe, Hawaii, and you can live there.
Situated along Kaneohe Bay on the island of Oahu, this coastal town seems to have it all. Warm weather? Check. Awe-inspiring scenery? Check. Plenty to do, see and experience? Check, check and check.
Residents of Kane’ohe enjoy beaches, parks, a botanical garden, multiple golf courses, a shopping complex and easy access to the Koolau Mountains for hiking, biking and camping. If you're a pop culture buff, you can even take an ATV tour of Kualoa Ranch, where Jurassic Park, Lost and countless other shows and films were shot (it’s worth the price of admission; I swear!)
The Kane’ohe Sandbar is another popular spot for residents. Head there for boating, snorkeling, swimming — or play the world’s most scenic game of pickup beach volleyball. Just beware of hammerhead sharks. (Even paradise, apparently, has its drawbacks).
Want more big-city amenities? Honolulu is just a short drive down the road, putting several universities, an international airport and plenty of job opportunities well within arm’s reach. And if you’re sans car, you’re still golden. The metro boasts a comprehensive public bus system that will get you almost anywhere you need to go. — Aly J. Yale
[money-bpl-stats population="34,293" income="$111,994" home-price="$882,500" unemployment="3.6%" location="Kaneohe, Hawaii"]