Overland Park, Kansas

County: Johnson

Nearest big city:Kansas City

If you’re looking for a spot to raise a family, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better place than Overland Park. The Kansas City suburb’s schools are regularly ranked among the best (if not the best) in the state, and nearly a third of its residents are under 18.

Housing-wise, you can get a lot of bang for your buck in Overland Park. While the city’s median price is pretty on par with the national average, its price per square foot is much lower (just $168/square foot vs. $222) — meaning you get more for less!

As for activities, Overland Park has plenty. Its Arboretum & Botanical Gardens span 300 acres, boasting over 1,700 species of plants (and hiking trails to boot!). The farmers’ market is a big deal, too. For 40 years, its drawn large crowds for its wide array of locally-grown produce, baked goods, farm-fresh eggs and more.

Overland Park’s Prairiefire district is also worth mentioning. The new development offers block after block of shopping, dining and entertainment. There’s a movie theater, bowling alley, and a kid-friendly natural history museum with a glass and limestone facade that merits a visit all on its own. There are plenty of restaurants too. Of note: Chicken n Pickle — a unique casual-restaurant-meets-pickleball-courtyard concept. (You can even join a league if it floats your boat.)

Job prospects are strong in Overland Park, too. The city’s biggest employer is HCA Midwest Health — an expansive healthcare network serving the area — and Kansas City is just a 20-minute commute down the road. — Aly J. Yale

