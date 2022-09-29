County: Montgomery

Nearest big city:Washington, D.C.

If you had traveled to Rockville, Maryland in the 1770s, you might have been directed to Hungerford's Tavern. Smack dab in the center of the city, Hungerford's served as a popular meeting spot for patriots during the American Revolution. (Even George Washington is rumored to have visited.)

Hungerford's was demolished in 1913, but thanks to Rockville's many local breweries, you won’t have any trouble finding a place to meet up with friends and grab a drink. Spots like True Respite Brewing Company and 7 Locks Brewing are just one factor in what makes this community fun, and one of the biggest cities in Maryland, an ideal place to settle down.

Rockville, a diverse city according to Money's data, is business friendly and home to some of the most prominent biomedical and technology companies that call here home. And if you want to head to the nation's capital, it’s an easy trip from Rockville: The town is 15 miles north of Washington, D.C, which the area’s interstate access makes for a short drive. You can also take a train to D.C. — Rockville is right on the Metro’s red line.

There’s also plenty to do outside in Rockville itself. Rockville’s downtown is super walkable, and has lots of good dining and shopping options. Locals also like to explore Croydon Creek Nature Center, an urban wildlife sanctuary on 120 acres of forest preserve. The Cabin John Regional Park, for its part, has an ice skating rink, Tai Chi court and dog park.

If you’re in the mood for some live music and art, check out the Strathmore in nearby North Bethesda. The 2022-2023 season includes the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra, Tony- and Emmy-winning Mandy Patinkin performing broadway favorites and an evening with This American Life and Radiolab radio hosts Ira Glass and Jad Abumrad. — Mallika Mitra

[money-bpl-stats population="67,406" income="$116,496" home-price="$491,277" unemployment="3.7%" location="Rockville, Maryland"]