South Burlington, Vermont
County: Chittenden
Nearest big city:Boston, Massachusetts
South Burlington is in the heart of Vermont’s Green Mountains, so there’s no shortage of things to do outside. Adventures like hiking, mountain biking, skiing and snowshoeing—plus some of the best leaf peeping in the whole country—are in reach year round … as long as you don’t mind the cold weather.
Red Rocks Park, located right on the shores of Lake Champlain, offers walking trails, picnic spots and a sandy beach.
It’s no wonder that the Burlington area has a reputation for being eco-friendly. Residents are passionate about causes like climate change and environmental conservation. The area’s excellent school system debuted four new electric buses this year, and South Burlington’s neighborhood bike path (currently about 24 miles in total) is always being improved.
If outdoor recreation isn’t your thing, you can stop by the headquarters of ice cream legend Ben & Jerry’s for a sweet treat and factory tour, or catch a concert at the popular Higher Ground music venue.
South Burlington residents also enjoy all the amenities of a bustling college town thanks to their proximity to the University of Vermont, which is located one town over in Burlington. And for a change of scenery, Montreal is less than two hours away by car. — Sarah Hansen
[money-bpl-stats population="20,553" income="$80,334" home-price="$348,285" unemployment="1.7%" location="South Burlington, Vermont"]