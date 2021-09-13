Yukon, Oklahoma
County: Canadian
Nearest big city: Oklahoma City
If you’re driving down Route 66 and spot “Yukon’s Best Flour” emblazoned on a century-old grain mill, then you’ve found it: Yukon, Oklahoma. With a population of just 29,000, Yukon is one of the smallest places to make our list this year — but don’t let that fool you. The town still has plenty going for it, like its bargain-basement home prices, a low unemployment rate and a number of well-rated schools, one of which spawned country music great Garth Brooks.
The median home price in Yukon sits at a mere $182,034 — much lower than the $360,000 across our list and a far cry from that of other Oklahoma City suburbs. In nearby Edmond — a community just north of the city, the median home clocks in at $260,000.
The job market here is strong, too — especially for such a small place. Employment opportunities are expected to grow 14% by 2025, thanks largely to a growing retail scene along the town’s Garth Brooks Boulevard. For those that commute to OKC for work? If a newly proposed passenger rail system gets approved, that should be a breeze. — Aly J. Yale
