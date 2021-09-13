Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
Yukon, Oklahoma


September 13, 2021
Dancers at the Czech Fest in Yukon Oklahoma
Courtesy of Oklahoma Tourism

County: Canadian
Nearest big city: Oklahoma City

If you’re driving down Route 66 and spot “Yukon’s Best Flour” emblazoned on a century-old grain mill, then you’ve found it: Yukon, Oklahoma. With a population of just 29,000, Yukon is one of the smallest places to make our list this year — but don’t let that fool you. The town still has plenty going for it, like its bargain-basement home prices, a low unemployment rate and a number of well-rated schools, one of which spawned country music great Garth Brooks.

The median home price in Yukon sits at a mere $182,034 — much lower than the $360,000 across our list and a far cry from that of other Oklahoma City suburbs. In nearby Edmond — a community just north of the city, the median home clocks in at $260,000.

The job market here is strong, too — especially for such a small place. Employment opportunities are expected to grow 14% by 2025, thanks largely to a growing retail scene along the town’s Garth Brooks Boulevard. For those that commute to OKC for work? If a newly proposed passenger rail system gets approved, that should be a breeze. — Aly J. Yale

