Barcelona, Spain

Search
Best Places to Travel 2023
Full List

BPT 2023 - Hero

Full List Rankings

Lisbon, PortugalAlexandria, VirginiaAlbuquerque, New MexicoAtlanta, GeorgiaBarcelona, SpainCape Charles, VirginiaChania, GreeceChiang Mai, ThailandChicago, IllinoisDublin, IrelandFairbanks, AlaskaGatlinburg, TennesseeGdansk, PolandGreenville, South CarolinaHarpers Ferry, West VirginiaHo Chi Minh City, VietnamHumboldt County, CaliforniaJekyll Island, GeorgiaJoshua Tree, CaliforniaKnoxville, TennesseeKochi, IndiaLima, PeruLittle Havana, Miami, FloridaLjubljana, SloveniaLyon, FranceMarrakech, MoroccoMedellín, ColombiaMexico City, MexicoMinneapolis, MinnesotaMonteverde, Costa RicaMontreal, CanadaMount Rainier National Park, WashingtonNagano, JapanNew Orleans, LouisianaPacific Coast Road Trip, CaliforniaPrague, Czech RepublicPrince Edward Island, CanadaQuito, EcuadorReykjavík, IcelandRincón, Puerto RicoRio de Janeiro, BrazilRocky Mountain National Park, ColoradoSalt Lake City, UtahSeattle, WashingtonStresa, ItalyTampa, FloridaTbilisi, GeorgiaUpper Peninsula, MichiganUtrecht, NetherlandsWashington, D.C.

Bucket List

Tbilisi, GeorgiaUtrecht, NetherlandsMount Rainier National Park, WashingtonNagano, JapanMedellín, ColombiaNew Orleans, LouisianaKochi, IndiaPacific Coast Road Trip, CaliforniaPrague, Czech RepublicFairbanks, Alaska

Family Friendly

Cape Charles, VirginiaDublin, IrelandGatlinburg, TennesseeGdansk, PolandHarpers Ferry, West VirginiaMinneapolis, MinnesotaRocky Mountain National Park, ColoradoSeattle, WashingtonUpper Peninsula, MichiganWashington, D.C.

Luxury on a Budget

Lisbon, PortugalAlbuquerque, New MexicoAlexandria, VirginiaChania, GreeceHumboldt County, CaliforniaLyon, FrancePrince Edward Island, CanadaRincón, Puerto RicoSalt Lake City, UtahStresa, Italy

Off-Season

Atlanta, GeorgiaChiang Mai, ThailandJekyll Island, GeorgiaJoshua Tree, CaliforniaMarrakech, MoroccoMexico City, MexicoMonteverde, Costa RicaQuito, EcuadorRio de Janeiro, BrazilTampa, Florida

Solo Travel

Barcelona, SpainChicago, IllinoisGreenville, South CarolinaHo Chi Minh City, VietnamKnoxville, TennesseeLima, PeruLittle Havana, Miami, FloridaLjubljana, SloveniaMontreal, CanadaReykjavík, Iceland

Best Places to Travel in Spring

Marrakech, MoroccoJoshua Tree, CaliforniaTampa, FloridaAtlanta, GeorgiaMonteverde, Costa Rica
BPT 2023 - Hero
Full List Rankings
Bucket List
Family Friendly
Luxury on a Budget
Off-Season
Solo Travel
Best Places to Travel in Spring
Full List

BPT 2023 - Hero

Full List Rankings

Lisbon, PortugalAlexandria, VirginiaAlbuquerque, New MexicoAtlanta, GeorgiaBarcelona, SpainCape Charles, VirginiaChania, GreeceChiang Mai, ThailandChicago, IllinoisDublin, IrelandFairbanks, AlaskaGatlinburg, TennesseeGdansk, PolandGreenville, South CarolinaHarpers Ferry, West VirginiaHo Chi Minh City, VietnamHumboldt County, CaliforniaJekyll Island, GeorgiaJoshua Tree, CaliforniaKnoxville, TennesseeKochi, IndiaLima, PeruLittle Havana, Miami, FloridaLjubljana, SloveniaLyon, FranceMarrakech, MoroccoMedellín, ColombiaMexico City, MexicoMinneapolis, MinnesotaMonteverde, Costa RicaMontreal, CanadaMount Rainier National Park, WashingtonNagano, JapanNew Orleans, LouisianaPacific Coast Road Trip, CaliforniaPrague, Czech RepublicPrince Edward Island, CanadaQuito, EcuadorReykjavík, IcelandRincón, Puerto RicoRio de Janeiro, BrazilRocky Mountain National Park, ColoradoSalt Lake City, UtahSeattle, WashingtonStresa, ItalyTampa, FloridaTbilisi, GeorgiaUpper Peninsula, MichiganUtrecht, NetherlandsWashington, D.C.

Bucket List

Tbilisi, GeorgiaUtrecht, NetherlandsMount Rainier National Park, WashingtonNagano, JapanMedellín, ColombiaNew Orleans, LouisianaKochi, IndiaPacific Coast Road Trip, CaliforniaPrague, Czech RepublicFairbanks, Alaska

Family Friendly

Cape Charles, VirginiaDublin, IrelandGatlinburg, TennesseeGdansk, PolandHarpers Ferry, West VirginiaMinneapolis, MinnesotaRocky Mountain National Park, ColoradoSeattle, WashingtonUpper Peninsula, MichiganWashington, D.C.

Luxury on a Budget

Lisbon, PortugalAlbuquerque, New MexicoAlexandria, VirginiaChania, GreeceHumboldt County, CaliforniaLyon, FrancePrince Edward Island, CanadaRincón, Puerto RicoSalt Lake City, UtahStresa, Italy

Off-Season

Atlanta, GeorgiaChiang Mai, ThailandJekyll Island, GeorgiaJoshua Tree, CaliforniaMarrakech, MoroccoMexico City, MexicoMonteverde, Costa RicaQuito, EcuadorRio de Janeiro, BrazilTampa, Florida

Solo Travel

Barcelona, SpainChicago, IllinoisGreenville, South CarolinaHo Chi Minh City, VietnamKnoxville, TennesseeLima, PeruLittle Havana, Miami, FloridaLjubljana, SloveniaMontreal, CanadaReykjavík, Iceland

Best Places to Travel in Spring

Marrakech, MoroccoJoshua Tree, CaliforniaTampa, FloridaAtlanta, GeorgiaMonteverde, Costa Rica
Best Places to Travel 2023
Full List

BPT 2023 - Hero

Full List Rankings

Lisbon, PortugalAlexandria, VirginiaAlbuquerque, New MexicoAtlanta, GeorgiaBarcelona, SpainCape Charles, VirginiaChania, GreeceChiang Mai, ThailandChicago, IllinoisDublin, IrelandFairbanks, AlaskaGatlinburg, TennesseeGdansk, PolandGreenville, South CarolinaHarpers Ferry, West VirginiaHo Chi Minh City, VietnamHumboldt County, CaliforniaJekyll Island, GeorgiaJoshua Tree, CaliforniaKnoxville, TennesseeKochi, IndiaLima, PeruLittle Havana, Miami, FloridaLjubljana, SloveniaLyon, FranceMarrakech, MoroccoMedellín, ColombiaMexico City, MexicoMinneapolis, MinnesotaMonteverde, Costa RicaMontreal, CanadaMount Rainier National Park, WashingtonNagano, JapanNew Orleans, LouisianaPacific Coast Road Trip, CaliforniaPrague, Czech RepublicPrince Edward Island, CanadaQuito, EcuadorReykjavík, IcelandRincón, Puerto RicoRio de Janeiro, BrazilRocky Mountain National Park, ColoradoSalt Lake City, UtahSeattle, WashingtonStresa, ItalyTampa, FloridaTbilisi, GeorgiaUpper Peninsula, MichiganUtrecht, NetherlandsWashington, D.C.

Bucket List

Tbilisi, GeorgiaUtrecht, NetherlandsMount Rainier National Park, WashingtonNagano, JapanMedellín, ColombiaNew Orleans, LouisianaKochi, IndiaPacific Coast Road Trip, CaliforniaPrague, Czech RepublicFairbanks, Alaska

Family Friendly

Cape Charles, VirginiaDublin, IrelandGatlinburg, TennesseeGdansk, PolandHarpers Ferry, West VirginiaMinneapolis, MinnesotaRocky Mountain National Park, ColoradoSeattle, WashingtonUpper Peninsula, MichiganWashington, D.C.

Luxury on a Budget

Lisbon, PortugalAlbuquerque, New MexicoAlexandria, VirginiaChania, GreeceHumboldt County, CaliforniaLyon, FrancePrince Edward Island, CanadaRincón, Puerto RicoSalt Lake City, UtahStresa, Italy

Off-Season

Atlanta, GeorgiaChiang Mai, ThailandJekyll Island, GeorgiaJoshua Tree, CaliforniaMarrakech, MoroccoMexico City, MexicoMonteverde, Costa RicaQuito, EcuadorRio de Janeiro, BrazilTampa, Florida

Solo Travel

Barcelona, SpainChicago, IllinoisGreenville, South CarolinaHo Chi Minh City, VietnamKnoxville, TennesseeLima, PeruLittle Havana, Miami, FloridaLjubljana, SloveniaMontreal, CanadaReykjavík, Iceland

Best Places to Travel in Spring

Marrakech, MoroccoJoshua Tree, CaliforniaTampa, FloridaAtlanta, GeorgiaMonteverde, Costa Rica
BPT 2023 - Hero
Full List Rankings
Bucket List
Family Friendly
Luxury on a Budget
Off-Season
Solo Travel
Best Places to Travel in Spring
Full List

BPT 2023 - Hero

Full List Rankings

Lisbon, PortugalAlexandria, VirginiaAlbuquerque, New MexicoAtlanta, GeorgiaBarcelona, SpainCape Charles, VirginiaChania, GreeceChiang Mai, ThailandChicago, IllinoisDublin, IrelandFairbanks, AlaskaGatlinburg, TennesseeGdansk, PolandGreenville, South CarolinaHarpers Ferry, West VirginiaHo Chi Minh City, VietnamHumboldt County, CaliforniaJekyll Island, GeorgiaJoshua Tree, CaliforniaKnoxville, TennesseeKochi, IndiaLima, PeruLittle Havana, Miami, FloridaLjubljana, SloveniaLyon, FranceMarrakech, MoroccoMedellín, ColombiaMexico City, MexicoMinneapolis, MinnesotaMonteverde, Costa RicaMontreal, CanadaMount Rainier National Park, WashingtonNagano, JapanNew Orleans, LouisianaPacific Coast Road Trip, CaliforniaPrague, Czech RepublicPrince Edward Island, CanadaQuito, EcuadorReykjavík, IcelandRincón, Puerto RicoRio de Janeiro, BrazilRocky Mountain National Park, ColoradoSalt Lake City, UtahSeattle, WashingtonStresa, ItalyTampa, FloridaTbilisi, GeorgiaUpper Peninsula, MichiganUtrecht, NetherlandsWashington, D.C.

Bucket List

Tbilisi, GeorgiaUtrecht, NetherlandsMount Rainier National Park, WashingtonNagano, JapanMedellín, ColombiaNew Orleans, LouisianaKochi, IndiaPacific Coast Road Trip, CaliforniaPrague, Czech RepublicFairbanks, Alaska

Family Friendly

Cape Charles, VirginiaDublin, IrelandGatlinburg, TennesseeGdansk, PolandHarpers Ferry, West VirginiaMinneapolis, MinnesotaRocky Mountain National Park, ColoradoSeattle, WashingtonUpper Peninsula, MichiganWashington, D.C.

Luxury on a Budget

Lisbon, PortugalAlbuquerque, New MexicoAlexandria, VirginiaChania, GreeceHumboldt County, CaliforniaLyon, FrancePrince Edward Island, CanadaRincón, Puerto RicoSalt Lake City, UtahStresa, Italy

Off-Season

Atlanta, GeorgiaChiang Mai, ThailandJekyll Island, GeorgiaJoshua Tree, CaliforniaMarrakech, MoroccoMexico City, MexicoMonteverde, Costa RicaQuito, EcuadorRio de Janeiro, BrazilTampa, Florida

Solo Travel

Barcelona, SpainChicago, IllinoisGreenville, South CarolinaHo Chi Minh City, VietnamKnoxville, TennesseeLima, PeruLittle Havana, Miami, FloridaLjubljana, SloveniaMontreal, CanadaReykjavík, Iceland

Best Places to Travel in Spring

Marrakech, MoroccoJoshua Tree, CaliforniaTampa, FloridaAtlanta, GeorgiaMonteverde, Costa Rica
Parque Güell, Barcelona España
Parque Güell Turespaña

Barcelona, Spain

Parque Gu&Igrave;&#136;ell, Barcelona Espa&Atilde;&plusmn;aTurespaña Parque Güell 

It’s hard not to love Barcelona, a sunny city on the sea with lively boulevards, renowned nightlife and some of the best paella on the planet.

For solo travelers, it’s the perfect place to wander around aimlessly. If you prefer an itinerary, pick a path that leads you past some of Antoni Gaudí’s architectural masterpieces. Like the Sagrada Família, an unfinished church that combines Gothic and Art Nouveau styles, or Park Güell, a municipal garden of mythical proportions (entry is €10).

More Coverage

Millennium Park in Chicago, Illinois
Chicago, Illinois
People walking at the Saturday Farmer's Market in Greenville
Greenville, South Carolina
Ho Chin Minh City Skyline with Ben Thanh Market
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Aerial view of The Bucket Shot Sunsphere in Knoxville
Knoxville, Tennessee
Barrio Go&Igrave;&#129;tico, Barcelona Espa&Atilde;&plusmn;aTurespaña 

For more art, two world-renowned museums, the Picasso Museum and the National Art Museum of Catalonia, have free admission on Thursdays and Saturdays, respectively (admission is €12 otherwise). And CaixaForum, an incredible contemporary art museum, costs just €6 to enter, any day of the week.

In April and May, you can snag tickets to an FC Barcelona match for as low as €50 — or watch the action from a rowdy nearby pub like Futballárium.

Airfare from the U.S. will cost you, but your time in the city doesn’t have to be expensive. If you’re on a tight budget, stay in a hostel and use the Barcelona metro —and, of course, your feet — to get around. You can also rent an e-bike and check off a laundry list of sights, like the Catedral de Barcelona and Ciutadella Park, in a single afternoon. Swing by Two Schmucks, a rowdy cocktail bar near the Catedral, when you're finished.

People on boats in Ciutadella Park in Barcelona SpainAntonio Lajusticia Bueno Ciutadella Park 

Las Ramblas is one of the busiest streets in the city, with lots of shopping and entertainment. Many of the restaurants here are overpriced, though, and there’s better nightlife elsewhere in the ultra-hip El Born neighborhood.

VISIT: CaixaForum, National Art Museum of Catalonia, The Picasso Museum, Sagrada Família, Camp Nou
SEE: Park Güell, Catedral de Barcelona, Ciutadella Park
SHOP: La Boqueria market, La Nostra Ciutat
EAT: Arume Restaurant, Gata Mala, Deleito
DRINK: Dux, ElDiset

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the latest updates and smartest advice from the editors of Money

SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages
Insurance
Credit & Credit Cards
Loans
Investing & Banking
Shopping
Follow MONEY