Jekyll Island, Georgia

Best Places to Travel 2023
Full List

BPT 2023 - Hero

Full List Rankings

Lisbon, PortugalAlexandria, VirginiaAlbuquerque, New MexicoAtlanta, GeorgiaBarcelona, SpainCape Charles, VirginiaChania, GreeceChiang Mai, ThailandChicago, IllinoisDublin, IrelandFairbanks, AlaskaGatlinburg, TennesseeGdansk, PolandGreenville, South CarolinaHarpers Ferry, West VirginiaHo Chi Minh City, VietnamHumboldt County, CaliforniaJekyll Island, GeorgiaJoshua Tree, CaliforniaKnoxville, TennesseeKochi, IndiaLima, PeruLittle Havana, Miami, FloridaLjubljana, SloveniaLyon, FranceMarrakech, MoroccoMedellín, ColombiaMexico City, MexicoMinneapolis, MinnesotaMonteverde, Costa RicaMontreal, CanadaMount Rainier National Park, WashingtonNagano, JapanNew Orleans, LouisianaPacific Coast Road Trip, CaliforniaPrague, Czech RepublicPrince Edward Island, CanadaQuito, EcuadorReykjavík, IcelandRincón, Puerto RicoRio de Janeiro, BrazilRocky Mountain National Park, ColoradoSalt Lake City, UtahSeattle, WashingtonStresa, ItalyTampa, FloridaTbilisi, GeorgiaUpper Peninsula, MichiganUtrecht, NetherlandsWashington, D.C.

Bucket List

Tbilisi, GeorgiaUtrecht, NetherlandsMount Rainier National Park, WashingtonNagano, JapanMedellín, ColombiaNew Orleans, LouisianaKochi, IndiaPacific Coast Road Trip, CaliforniaPrague, Czech RepublicFairbanks, Alaska

Family Friendly

Cape Charles, VirginiaDublin, IrelandGatlinburg, TennesseeGdansk, PolandHarpers Ferry, West VirginiaMinneapolis, MinnesotaRocky Mountain National Park, ColoradoSeattle, WashingtonUpper Peninsula, MichiganWashington, D.C.

Luxury on a Budget

Lisbon, PortugalAlbuquerque, New MexicoAlexandria, VirginiaChania, GreeceHumboldt County, CaliforniaLyon, FrancePrince Edward Island, CanadaRincón, Puerto RicoSalt Lake City, UtahStresa, Italy

Off-Season

Atlanta, GeorgiaChiang Mai, ThailandJekyll Island, GeorgiaJoshua Tree, CaliforniaMarrakech, MoroccoMexico City, MexicoMonteverde, Costa RicaQuito, EcuadorRio de Janeiro, BrazilTampa, Florida

Solo Travel

Barcelona, SpainChicago, IllinoisGreenville, South CarolinaHo Chi Minh City, VietnamKnoxville, TennesseeLima, PeruLittle Havana, Miami, FloridaLjubljana, SloveniaMontreal, CanadaReykjavík, Iceland

Best Places to Travel in Spring

Marrakech, MoroccoJoshua Tree, CaliforniaTampa, FloridaAtlanta, GeorgiaMonteverde, Costa Rica
Best-Places-Travel-2023-Jekyll-Island-1
Jekyll Island, Georgia

Once a private winter retreat for the country’s uber-wealthy, Jekyll Island today is a nature lover’s paradise; it’s now owned by the state of Georgia, which limits commercial development to about a third of the barrier island to help preserve its natural ecosystem.

The result is a recreational bang for your buck, with 10 miles of sandy beaches and more than 20 miles of biking and walking trails that weave between moss-draped oak trees. Ride (on two wheels or in four) to the north part of the island to see the picturesque Driftwood Beach and catch the sunset at the nearby fishing pier. Then grab a dinner of local shrimp dishes at Driftwood Bistro before closing the day with live music and drinks at The Wharf.

The Jekyll Island Club Resort, which opened in 1888, is a main attraction, even for visitors who aren’t staying at the hotel, as is the 240-acre historic district that surrounds the club. A $20 tram tour showcases the “cottages” where the likes of the Vanderbilts, Rockefellers and Morgans once stayed.

The weather is nice enough to enjoy the beaches most months of the year, but visiting from September through January will give you fewer crowds and better prices on hotels. The average nightly price of a hotel in September, for example, is about $220, down $100 from the average rates seen during the summer high season.

You’ll have to purchase a parking pass, at $8 a day, to access the island, but after that, all the parks and beaches are free. If you’re really trying to pinch pennies, pitch a tent in the Jekyll Island Campground. But book early: it regularly fills up, particularly during the winter months when snowbirds flock to the area.

VISIT: Georgia Sea Turtle Center; Mosaic (Jekyll Island Museum)
SEE: Driftwood Beach; Glory Beach; Wanderer Memory Trail
SHOP: Jekyll Island Beach Village
EAT: The Love Shack at Jekyll Market; Zachry’s Riverhouse; Sunrise Grille
DRINK: Wee Pub; The Wharf

