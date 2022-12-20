Act Fast: Save up to 40% on These Artsy Gifts For Crafty Kids

If you’re reading this, you’ve probably got a little artist on your holiday list who loves to make creative art projects to put up around the house or on the fridge. If this sounds like your little one, chances are that they already have basic supplies like markers and crayons. So finding something new that’ll excite them can be challenging… but not for long!

We can all agree that our little makers need some fun and creative gifts that will keep them engaged over the holidays. Well, look no further because we’ve gathered up the best Christmas gift ideas for crafty kids — and they’re up to 40% off. From hand lettering sets to sand art kits, Amazon has all the awesome deals on unique arty gifts that any kid would love to get this Christmas.

Art 101 Portable 142-Piece Art Set: $23.99 (was $39.99)

Crayola Tie Dye Color Chemistry Set: $20.99 (was $33.19)

Made By Me Create Your Own Sand Art: $12.99 (was $14.99)

STMT Hand Lettering Kit: $16.49 (was $24.99)

Crayola Scribble Scrubbie Pets: $22.97 (was $25.99)