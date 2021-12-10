Credit Card Review: Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards

There are two types of cash back cards, the ones that offer a somewhat high rate of cash back on all purchases, and the ones that offer bonus cash back on some purchases, and usually just 1% cash back on all others.

The problem with most cards that offer bonus cash back on some categories of purchases is that you may or may not be spending much in those categories every month. The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Credit Card offers you the ability to choose your own categories that qualify for, every month.

Welcome Bonus: Earn a $200 online cash reward when you use your card to spend $1,000 within three months of account opening.

How this card works

When you open a new account, you can earn a $200 online cash reward when you use your card to spend $1,000 within three months. This card also offers you 3% cash back on the category of your choice, including:

Gas

Online shopping

Dining

Travel

Drug stores

Home improvement/furnishings

Plus, you also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and 1% cash back elsewhere. You can change these categories every month, or just leave them alone.

However, you can only earn the 3% and 2% cash back rewards on your first $2,500 spent on combined purchases from your choice category, grocery stores and wholesale clubs, each quarter. After that, you'll earn just the standard 1% cash back. Plus, members of the Bank of America Preferred Rewards program can also earn 25% to 75% more rewards, depending on how much they have invested with Bank of America.

This card also offers new applicants 15 months of 0% APR financing on both new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. There's no annual fee for this card, but there is a 3% foreign transaction fee.

Advantages

There's a lot to like about the idea of choosing your own bonus categories, and the ones offered are likely to be categories that many households spend a lot on. It's also great that you can change your choice every month, or do nothing and keep it as is. The 2% cash back at grocery stores and warehouse clubs is also valuable, as many competing cards specifically exclude warehouse stores from their bonus categories.

The new account bonus is generous, and it's always nice to use a card with no annual fee.

Disadvantages

Earning 3% cash bonus back on some purchases is a good offer for credit card with no annual fee, but it's not extraordinary. Likewise, the 2% cash back offers for grocery and wholesale club purchases are good, but not terribly exciting when there are several cards that offer 2% cash back on all purchases. And for some cardholders, the limit on earning bonus cash back to $2,500 in combined quarterly purchases can be an issue. Finally, this card's foreign transaction fee makes it one to leave home when you travel outside the United States.

Alternatives

Citi Custom Cash Card. This card offers 5% cash back on your highest eligible spending category, on up to $500 spent each billing cycle, then 1% cash back. And like the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card, it also offers 15 months of 0% APR financing on both new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. New applicants earn $200 in cash back after spending $750 on purchases within three months of account opening. There's no annual fee for this card.

U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card. This card features 5% cash back on up to $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter on two categories that you choose, including fast food, home utilities TV, internet and streaming services, department stores, cell phone providers and electronics stores. You also earn 2% cash back on one everyday category, like gas stations, grocery stores or restaurants, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. New applicants earn a $200 bonus and receive 18 months of 0% APR financing on balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. There's no annual fee for this card.

Capital One Savor. This card offers unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores. You earn 1% cash back on all other purchases, and new applicants also earn a $200 cash bonus after spending $500 within three months of account opening. There's no annual fee for this card.

Bottom Line

If you're the type of rewards credit card user that enjoys have the flexibility to pick your own bonus categories, then the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card may be for you. By letting you choose a new bonus category every month, this card gives you the flexibility to earn the most cash back wherever you choose.

