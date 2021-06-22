Credit Card Review: Wells Fargo Active Cash Card℠ Offers Hassle-Free 2% Cash Back

Times are gone when earning just 1% on a cash back credit card was acceptable. And now, earning anything below 2% is quickly becoming outdated in this highly competitive market. That fact became increasingly clear when in June Wells Fargo released the details of its new Active Cash℠ Card, available in July, which offers a simple 2% cash rewards on all purchases. This is the most cash back you can receive on all purchases with no limits and no annual fee.

Welcome Bonus: Earn $200 cash rewards bonus when you spend $1,000 within first three months of account opening.

$0 APR: 14.99%, 19.99% or 24.99% variable APR

14.99%, 19.99% or 24.99% variable APR Promotional Financing Offer: 0% intro APR on both new purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from account opening, with a 3% balance transfer fee (or $5, whichever is greater).

How this card works

Those who prefer simple cash back offers will appreciate the new Wells Fargo Active Cash Card, which becomes available this July. You earn 2% cash rewards on all purchases with no limits. Your cash rewards can be redeemed as a statement credit, as a direct deposit into a Wells Fargo checking or savings account or as a paper check that’s mailed to you. You can even redeem your rewards at a Wells Fargo ATM in $20 increments.

New applicants can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 within three months of account opening. New accounts will also receive 15 months of 0% APR financing on both new purchases and balance transfers. Balance transfer requests must be made within 120 days from account opening to receive the promotional financing. A balance transfer fee of 3% or $5 applies, whichever is greater. Benefits include a cellphone protection plan that covers you when you pay your phone bill with the card.

There’s no annual fee for this card, but it does charge a 3% foreign transaction fee on all charges processed outside of the United States.

Advantages

It’s great to simply earn 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with along with a few generous incentives for new applicants. For example, this card also offers a new account bonus and promotional financing. The cell phone protection plan is a nice addition too.

Drawbacks

There really isn’t much missing from this card. It doesn’t have bonus categories, but you shouldn’t expect that from a card that offers 2% cash rewards on all purchases. The 3% foreign transaction fee may be its biggest drawback once international travel picks up. This unnecessary fee means that you will pay more to use this card than you would earn when you travel outside of the United States.

Alternatives

Citi® Double Cash. The Citi Double Cash card offers 1% cash back at the time of purchase and another 1% cash back when you pay for your purchases, for a total of up to 2% cash back on all purchases with no limits. It has no new account bonus, but it offers new applicants 18 months of 0% APR financing on balance transfers, with a 3% or $5 balance transfer fee, whichever is greater. There’s no annual fee for this card.

PayPal Cashback Mastercard®. This card offers 2% cash back on all purchases with no limits. You can redeem your rewards to your PayPal balance. There’s no welcome bonus and no promotional financing offer, but no annual fee either.

Chase Freedom Unlimited®. This card offers 1.5% cash back on all purchases, as well as 3% back on dining, including takeout and eligible delivery services, 3% on drugstore purchases, and 5% back on travel booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. New applicants earn $200 cash back after spending just $500 on new purchases within first three months of account opening. There’s no annual fee for this card.

Bottom Line

The credit card industry is heating up again, and the Active Cash Card from Wells Fargo is a strong indication of the direction it’s headed in. When you take a look at how this card compares to others that offer cash back, you might decide that it deserves a place in your wallet.

