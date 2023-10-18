E*TRADE & TD Ameritrade accounts are transitioning to new brokers. Was your portfolio affected?

Article Summary:

E*TRADE accounts are being transitioned to Morgan Stanley as of September 1, 2023.

Similarly, as of September 5, 2023, TD Ameritrade accounts are being transitioned to Charles Schwab.

For customers who may be interested in opting out of these transitions, there are other viable options to consider

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Commission-free trading, 24-hour market & investing on your terms. Get Started

The recent Morgan Stanley acquisition of E*TRADE and TD Ameritrade’s transition to Charles Swchab, are perhaps two of the biggest shifts in the brokerage industry in recent years.

As of early September, E*TRADE account(s), as well as their assets and obligations are being transferred to Morgan Stanley. Similarly, all TD Ameritrade customer accounts are now being held by Charles Schwab.

The acquisitions have been met with mixed reactions from investors and analysts with some critics saying the mergers represent Wall Street’s increasing takeover of Main Street, while some analysts are saying the deal is a matter of survival in a brokerage industry where large banks are in a scramble for retail accounts to monetize.

At the same time, E*TRADE and TD customers are asking how their accounts will be affected and what this means for them. However, only time will tell how the transitions will affect customers and the online brokerage market as a whole.

Can I opt out of the transfer?

E*TRADE and TD account holders should carefully consider their options and decide whether or not they are comfortable with the changes that are taking place. If you do not want your accounts transferred, you do have the right to opt out. If your accounts were already transitioned, you have the option of withdrawing and transferring your accounts to a new brokerage.

If you are an E*TRADE Customer:

If you do not want your E*TRADE account(s) transferred to Morgan Stanley, you have the right to opt out. To do so, according to E*TRADE, you must complete both steps below:

Call E*TRADE’s Customer Service at 1-800-387-2331 to signal your intention to opt out of the transfer; and Close or move your account(s) to another broker-dealer of your choice. You are required to provide the receiving broker-dealer with transfer instructions and these transfer instructions must be initiated by the new broker-dealer before the date listed in the Notice of Changes sent to you by Morgan Stanley.

If you are a TD Ameritrade Customer:

If you would prefer that your TD Ameritrade account not move to Schwab, according to TD Ameritrade, you must do one of these two things:

Transfer your account to another firm by the Friday one week prior to your scheduled transition. The new broker-dealer will initiate the transfer by Automated Customer Account Transfer ("ACAT"). ACAT transfers typically take 3-5 days to complete. Close your account and withdraw your balance. You'll first have to liquidate all your open positions by the Monday two weeks before your transition. Then, you'll need to contact TD Ameritrade by 1 p.m. ET on the Thursday two weeks prior to the start of your transition weekend to request funds from your account either by electronic transfer (ACH)—for which you'll need bank instructions on file prior to this date—or by requesting a check or wire. You'll receive a communication about 60 days ahead of your account transition date with more details and deadlines. If you need help or support, call TD Ameritrade’s Client Services 24/7 at 800-669-3900.

Looking for an alternative online broker? Check out our Featured Partner

If your accounts have already been transitioned and you’re not happy with what you're seeing, Robinhood could be an appealing option for people looking for an alternative.

Here’s what active traders could get with Robinhood:

Commission-free trading (including crypto & options): Investors can buy and sell stocks ETFs and options through Robinhood Financial and cryptocurrencies through Robinhood Crypto without paying any commission fees — compared to a $0.65/contract fee with competitors. It also offers a cash management account and fractional shares. Keep in mind that other fees, such as trading (non-commission) fees, may apply.

All of your favorite coins: Buy, hold, and sell popular cryptocurrencies and stablecoins such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, SHIB, AVAX, LTC, UNI, ETC, LINK, XLM, AAVE, the list goes on. Send crypto to or from your Robinhood account to other wallets without the deposit and withdrawal fees.

24-Hour Market: Trade TSLA, AMZN, AAPL, and more of your favorite stocks and ETFs 24 hours a day, 5 days a week.¹

Lower margin rates than competitors: Robinhood offers margin investing at 8% if eligible with a Gold subscription for $5 a month (and 12% without gold), versus competitor rates ranging from 8.075% - 12.45%.²

The only IRA with a match: Pursue your retirement goals with extra money from Robinhood Retirement, the only IRA with a boost on every dollar. Deposit any amount from any account, IRAs, or old 401(k)s, and they’ll add 1%.³

Get a 4.9% APY on your idle cash: Earn more interest on your uninvested cash. There's no cap, and you can withdraw or invest anytime (1.5% without Gold subscription).⁴

Advanced trading tools & research: Track market trends and plan trades with custom price alerts, advanced charts, and more. With a Robinhood Gold subscription for $5 a month, investors can keep tabs on the price movement of stocks and ETFs with Level II market data from Nasdaq, and plan their next move with in-depth research by independent financial analysts at Morningstar.

Sign up here and get your first stock for free.⁵

¹ There are additional, unique risks with trading during extended hours you should be aware of before making an investment decision, including the risk of lower liquidity, increased volatility, greater spreads, and pricing uncertainty. The Robinhood 24 Hour Market is from Sunday 8PM ET - Friday 8PM ET. Please review the Extended Hours Trading Disclosure for more information concerning these risks. The specific symbols shown in 24 Hour Market promotional materials were selected by choosing the largest stocks by volume of orders placed on the Blue Ocean Alternative Trading System (BOATS) during the overnight trading session (8PM ET - 4AM ET) in the 90-day period ending 3/13/23. This material is informational in nature and does not constitute a solicitation of or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold a particular security.

² Margin investing involves the risk of greater investment losses. Additional interest charges may apply depending on the amount of margin used. The margin interest rate charged by Robinhood Financial is 8% with gold and 12% without gold as of 07/23/2023. The rate might change at any time and at Robinhood Financial’s discretion.

³ The funds that earned the match must be kept in the account for at least five years to avoid a potential Early IRA Match Removal Fee. For more information, see the IRA Match FAQ . You must have earned (wage) income in order to contribute to an IRA. Funds being contributed into or distributed from retirement accounts may entail tax consequences. Contributions are limited and withdrawals before age 59 1/2 may be subject to a penalty tax. Robinhood does not provide tax advice; please consult with a tax adviser if you have questions. The Robinhood IRA is available to any U.S. customer with a Robinhood brokerage account in good standing.

⁴ Interest is earned on uninvested cash swept from your brokerage account to partner banks. Partner banks pay interest on your swept cash, minus any fees paid to Robinhood. As of July 27, 2023, the Annual Percentage Yield (APY) that you will receive is 1.5%, or 4.9% for Gold customers. The APY might change at any time at the partner banks' or Robinhood’s discretion. Additionally, any fees Robinhood receives may vary and are subject to change. Neither Robinhood Financial LLC nor any of its affiliates are banks.

⁵ New customers need to sign up, get approved, and link their bank account. Stock rewards shares cannot be sold until 3 trading days after the reward is granted and the cash value of the stock rewards may not be withdrawn for 30 days after the reward is claimed. Stock rewards not claimed within 60 days may expire. See full terms and conditions at rbnhd.co/freestock .

Robinhood Disclaimer: All investing involves risk and loss of principal is possible. Robinhood Financial LLC (member SIPC), is a registered broker dealer. Robinhood Securities, LLC (member SIPC), is a registered broker dealer and provides brokerage clearing services. Cryptocurrency services are offered through an account with Robinhood Crypto, LLC (NMLS ID 1702840). Robinhood Crypto is licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Cryptocurrency held through Robinhood Crypto is not FDIC insured or SIPC protected. For more information see the Robinhood Crypto Risk Disclosure . All are subsidiaries of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (Robinhood).

The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment or financial advice.