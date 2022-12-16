10 White Elephant Gift Ideas You Probably Haven't Thought Of Yet
White elephant gift exchanges are a great way to give unique and unpredictable gifts for your friends, family, or co-workers. Instead of spending money on a boring gift that no one will use, you can give the gift of laughter and fun. A white elephant gift exchange allows you to show your creativity without breaking the bank.
If you’re looking for some ideas that you haven’t thought of yet, we’ve got you covered. In this post, we’ve gathered 10 of the funniest, quirkiest, and most unexpectedwhite elephant gift options on the market. Whether you’re shopping for a budget-friendly option or something pricier, you’ll be sure to find something here that will make your holiday party even more memorable.
GeLive Elephant White Ceramic Succulent Planter: $13.99
Funwares TriceraTaco Holder: $14.99
Saucemoto Dip Clip: $10.95 (was $12.99)
Al Dente - The Singing Floating Pasta Timer: $24.99
Magic Slushy Maker Squeeze Cup: $29.89
LightSaber Chopsticks: $11.98
discoGoods Battery Operated Desktop Vacuum Cleaner: $11.39 (was $11.99)
Chunace 16-Color Toilet Night Light: $13.78
Punderdome: A Card Game for Pun Lovers: $18.00 (was $20.00)
Rainbow Socks - Men's Women's - Sushi Socks: $19.99