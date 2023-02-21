Save up to 40% on Home Security Systems from Ring, Eufy, and More

With so many advances and innovations in technology, home security systems have evolved in leaps and bounds. Now, you can now leave your home stress-free, check up on your pets, and keep an eye on your home while on vacation. If you’re overwhelmed with the abundance of options, we've rounded up a fantastic selection of home security systems from popular brands like Ring and Eufy — and they're currently up to 40% off!

From an easy-to-install Ring video doorbell with enhanced WiFi and improved motion detection to a smart Eufy Security systemthat syncs with your phone and alerts you when it detects any activity, you’re sure to right setup for your specific needs. Read on to find the perfect system to install in your home.

Ring Video Doorbell 3: $139.99 (was $199.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

The Ring video doorbell 3 is a powerful security tool with enhanced WiFi, improved motion detection, 1080p HD video quality, dual-band WiFi, and easy installation that allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone that approaches your front door from your phone, tablet, or PC. No more wondering who’s outside the door with this gadget.

Eufy Solo IndoorCam C24: $34.99 (was $42.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Keep an eye on your home at all times with the Eufy Security Solo— a powerful security indoor camera with human and pet AI, two-way audio and night vision that allows smart integration to Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. A great addition to any smart home.

Vision Well Security Camera: $47.99 (was $69.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

These security cameras feature color night vision, two-way talk, an IP65 waterproof protection, and Cloud/SD storage. It has human, pet, vehicle, and even package identification, perfect for protecting your packages if you love online shopping.

Kasa Smart Security Camera: $27.99 (was $34.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

The Kasa indoor smart security camera provides sharp and clear 1080p Full HD video with real-time motion/sound detection, smart actions, and voice control through Alexa & Google Home. It has stellar night vision to ensure you’re protected 24/7.

GMK Wireless Security Cameras: $94.99 (was $169.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

The GMK security cameras offer 1080p HD live video, full-color night vision, wireless and rechargeable battery operation, smart PIR motion detection, instant alerts, two-way talk, and so much more. All at an amazing discount that’s hard to pass up.