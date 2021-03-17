Is Buying a Car Online Ever a Good Idea?

Buying a car used to involve spending hours hopping from dealership to dealership, haggling over prices, and taking endless test drives. But these days, thanks to companies like Carvana, more shoppers are sorting out the entire process online.

Convenience is the biggest reason. Online car shopping lets you comparison shop, tour, and even deliver a pre-owned vehicle from the comfort of your home.

Should you, though?

Buying a car is the biggest financial transaction most people will make outside of buying a home, says John Breyault, vice president at the National Consumers League. If they can’t see the vehicle, or test drive it before shelling out a bunch of cash, there’s a good chance the purchase isn’t in their best interest.

That’s true for legitimate sites like Carvana, as well as the thousands of scammers who try to sell fake cars over the internet. In 2020, online purchase scams made up almost 40% of all reports to the Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) scam tracker. Among them, motor vehicle and part scams ranked third, and 52% of consumers reported losing money after being targeted.

“Just because a company says you can do everything online doesn’t mean you should treat it the same way you would a transaction to order food or buy something from Amazon,” Breyault says.

Here’s how to do your due diligence.

Are sites like Cars.com, Autotrader and Edmunds safe?

Sites like Cars.com don’t technically sell cars. Instead, they provide online marketplaces where consumers can compare prices, calculate monthly car payments, read dealership reviews and connect with sellers.

Most shoppers aren’t fully comfortable purchasing a car online, says Eugene Park, chief product officer at Edmunds, so they’ll visit the listed dealership to see the vehicle in person and test drive it.

And that’s encouraged, says Jenni Newman, a spokesperson for Cars.com. “In most cases, you will still work with a person to complete the purchase, sign paperwork and arrange delivery or pickup.”

All of this makes purchasing a car on one of these online marketplaces, or at least starting the process on them, relatively safe.

Still, Breyault urges people to look into reviews of these sites on Google, the BBB’s website and product-testing sites like Consumer Reports before taking the plunge.

Same goes for the dealership you’d be purchasing from. Just because the site itself is well known doesn’t always mean the car for sale is “100% legit,” he says.

Is Carvana legit?

Carvana is one of a handful of sites that let you purchase a used vehicle online and have it delivered to your home.

As such, all of Carvana’s listings feature “360-degree” virtual tours, so shoppers can check out a vehicle inside and out from their computer screen. Each car is also “certified,” meaning it has passed an inspection covering 150 different features ranging from brake pad thickness to exterior paint quality, according to a Carvana spokesperson.

The site also offers a seven-day return policy, which the spokesperson called “an upgrade to the traditional test drive.”

However, Breyault notes that several states already have laws requiring seven-day returns for car sales. And most used vehicle problems don’t show up in the first week of driving it anyway, he says.

If you do buy a car from Carvana, it’s a good idea to have a mechanic inspect it during the seven-day return window, Breyault says.

What about Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist?

Person-to-person sales through Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist are the riskiest ways to buy a car online, since it’s the route most laden with scams, Breyault says.

Often, scammers will place fake car ads on these sites, claiming to be soon-to-be deployed military personnel or recent divorcees who need to sell their car quickly. Whatever the story, these “sellers” always have an excuse as to why they can’t meet you in person. The goal, Breyault says, is to get unwitting customers to send along a big down payment based on the promise that the car will be delivered.

“At the end of the day, there’s just no car at all,” he says. “It’s just a scam designed to separate you from your money.”

There are legitimate sellers on Facebook and Craigslist, of course. But they’ll never hit you with a sob story, or a heightened sense of urgency, to get you to make an upfront payment. They’ll also let you inspect and test drive the car.

What’s the best way to buy a car online?

Buying a car has long been a one-sided process, due to what Edmunds’ Eugene Park calls “information asymmetry” — dealers who know a lot more about the market, and how to use it in their favor, than consumers.

These days, though, there’s more easily-accessible information available to car shoppers than ever before. Here are a few expert tips to guide you through the process:

First, set a budget, and decide how you’ll finance the car (whether it’s paying with cash or getting a loan from a bank or dealership) before you start shopping.

Compare prices. Find out the average cost of the car on sites like Edmunds, and be wary of deals that seem too good to be true.

Check the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN), which is usually found on the vehicle’s dashboard and should be included in an online car listing. Then, run a vehicle history report through the National Motor Vehicle Title Information System, a free service, or on a site like Carfax.com, which costs about $40.

Always take a test drive. It’s a red flag if a seller tries to keep you from viewing the car.

Avoid ads designed to create a sense of urgency, and sellers that are too pushy. Walk away if you’re asked to pay in an unusual way, like by wire transfer or with a gift card — these are sure-fire signs of a scam.

“The old rule of thumb is if it’s a good deal today, it’s going to be a good deal tomorrow,” Breyault says. “Don’t let someone talk you into parting with your money before you have a chance to do your due diligence.”

