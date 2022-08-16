How to file for bankruptcy

Feeling crushed by debt is stressful, but there are options. If you find yourself saddled with more debt than you can pay off in a timely manner, you can file for bankruptcy. Filing for bankruptcy is a serious step and one that often comes with negative connotations. Some people worry that it's a sign of failure or that they’ll then carry a financial stigma that will affect their credit.

However, sometimes bankruptcy is the best way to get a new start. You can then stay on top of your finances, and with hard work, begin to turn your financial life around. To help you better understand how bankruptcy works, this post contains information from financial lawyers who specialize in guiding clients through the bankruptcy process.

About bankruptcy

If a person or business can’t meet their outstanding debts, they can begin the legal process of applying for bankruptcy. When this happens, the debtor files a petition with a federal bankruptcy court, and the court appoints a trustee to measure and evaluate their assets. Depending on what type of bankruptcy they file for, the trustee can then use the assets to repay their debt.

When bankruptcy makes sense

Filing for bankruptcy is a big step, but sometimes it’s the right one. Of course, it's not for everyone. Camron Hoorfar, J.D. LL.M, a spokesperson for Debt Consolidation Care and an attorney who helps his clients deal with bankruptcy, says that sometimes it's the best option people have at their disposal.

"If you are struggling to repay consumer debts, and all other debt-relief options have failed, then you can consider filing bankruptcy," Hoorfar says. "It may be the only resort to get rid of debts when you have insufficient income to repay them." He also says that a bankruptcy filer needs to complete a credit counseling course and meet specific income guideline requirements that vary according to the type of bankruptcy they’re filing for.

Different types of bankruptcy

There are several types of bankruptcy, but most individuals can only file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy (liquidation bankruptcy) or Chapter 13 bankruptcy (the wage earner’s plan). "Chapter 7 bankruptcy can help you wipe some or all your debts in a few months. However, you may have to surrender your assets like cash and property. It stays on your credit reports for 10 years."

"With Chapter 13 bankruptcy, you will discharge some of your debts, but you can keep your property and repay the debt through a three-to-five-year repayment plan approved by the bankruptcy court," Hoorfar says. "It will stay on your credit report for seven years."

Finding the right lawyer

The first step in filing for bankruptcy is to find the right lawyer. Going through the process on your own is like representing yourself in court, and it’s commonly thought that if you do this, you’ll have a fool for a client. According to Hoorfar, a lawyer can help you in the following ways:

Advise you on whether you need to file for bankruptcy and which chapter to file if you do

Educate you on bankruptcy law and procedures

Help you file bankruptcy forms

Give you an idea of what debts you can discharge

Advise you on whether you can keep your house, vehicle or any other property in bankruptcy

Explain the tax consequences of filing a bankruptcy

Assist whenever you need help until the court discharges your debts

When looking for a lawyer, Wesley M. Scott, a managing partner at the Minnesota bankruptcy law firm LifeBack Law, recommends choosing "only bankruptcy law firms that are within your state and do nothing but Chapter 7 and 13 bankruptcy work." Scott also advises you to check out their reviews and then "interview them. Do you feel welcomed and informed? If not, trust your gut and interview other lawyers."

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Debt Relief won't fix all your debt problems, but can be a good option for some consumers If you owe $15,000 or more in debt, Freedom can help you lessen the amount you owe and make managing your debt easier. Enroll in a Debt Relief Program

Documents you will need

Before you file for bankruptcy in a federal court, prepare the following documents:

A valid photo identification document

Your tax returns for the last two years for Chapter 7 or four years for Chapter 13 bankruptcy

Pay stubs for the six months preceding the bankruptcy filing

Your last two W-2s

Retirement and bank account statements

Proof of your property’s fair market value and the value of your vehicle — you’ll report this by completing the Schedule 1 form and must include any liens against the property.

Mortgage statements showing current balances and monthly payment amounts

A recent car loan statement, if you have one, showing how much you owe and your monthly payment

A list of everything you own that’s not real estate (a Schedule 2 form) — this includes jewelry, collectibles, stocks, retirement savings and household goods. Make sure you include the value of each piece so the court is aware of the total value of your assets.

A copy of your vehicle registration and proof of insurance

Other documents pertaining to child support, alimony or any other unusual expenses if necessary

How much does it cost to file for bankruptcy?

"In total, you may have to spend approximately $838-$3,838 for Chapter 7," Hoorfar says, "and $1,813-$6,313 for Chapter 13 bankruptcy."

What not to do before filing for bankruptcy

As soon as you decide to file for bankruptcy, consider your accounts frozen. Don’t take on any new debt or make any attempt to pay back a debt. While you may have good intentions, it’ll only lead to headaches.

"Never transfer any assets prior to bankruptcy without consulting a bankruptcy lawyer first. People mistakenly assume bankruptcy may not protect certain assets, so they transfer the assets out of their name," Scott says. "That creates a huge problem because now the bankrupt estate is sure to lose the asset. The authorities consider transferring an asset for no value within two years of filing the bankruptcy a fraudulent transfer."

"Second, do not pay business partners, family or friends any money you owe them before filing bankruptcy," Scott says. "The authorities might construe the payment as a 'preference' and may void it, bring it back into the estate and pay it to all creditors pro rata. Again, it is best to consult with a quality bankruptcy lawyer before doing anything."

How to file for bankruptcy

Contrary to popular opinion, there’s more to filing for bankruptcy than simply saying out loud, "I declare bankruptcy." Once you find the right lawyer and make the decision to file for bankruptcy with a federal court, "the actual process looks like this," Scott says.

"First, you must prepare a bankruptcy petition and schedules to document your assets, debts and other financial questions.

Second, review the schedules to make sure they are true, correct and complete. If they are, you sign them.

Third, your lawyer will file the schedules with the court. Upon filing the bankruptcy schedules, you have invoked an injunction against most creditor collection activity; in other words, they must stop all collection activity.

Fourth, you attend a meeting of creditors. The purpose of the hearing is to confirm your schedules are true, correct and complete. Following this meeting, you receive your bankruptcy discharge in about 60 days. A bankruptcy discharge means you are no longer legally liable for dischargeable debts like credit cards and medical bills, among many others."

How bankruptcy affects your credit score

As you might expect, filing for bankruptcy has a negative effect on your credit report and score. Hoorfar says an individual with a 780 credit score or higher can lose about 200 to 240 points due to bankruptcy. While bankruptcy might seem like a final option for many, it's not the death blow to your credit score that it might seem.

"In my opinion, filing bankruptcy improves your credit profile. This is hard for some people to understand. But I ask them, how is your credit now? If you have a 100k in credit card debt and you are delinquent on your payments, your credit already stinks," Scott says. "Even if you are current on your 100k in debt payments and your credit score is high, to me, you are a poor credit risk. Why? Because if I am a future lender, do I really want to climb on top of this pile of debt and risk that I might be the straw that breaks the camel’s back, and you file bankruptcy?”

Scott adds that “at the end of the day, having less or no debt is better than having 100k in debt. Future lenders don’t care if you are currently $100k in debt. What they truly want to know is, will you be able to pay the loan I give you now?"

Rebuilding credit after bankruptcy

Hoorfar recommends taking the following steps to repair your credit after bankruptcy:

Continue paying your non-bankruptcy debts.

Get a cosigner or become an authorized user of an account if you can’t get new credit alone.

Make sure you only swipe your credit cards for an amount you can comfortably afford to pay each billing cycle after the court discharges your debts.

Report your payments to the major credit bureaus.

"However, it may take about two years to improve your credit score after getting discharged from debts in bankruptcy," Hoorfar says.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad If this sounds overwhelming, contact a credit repair expert Credit Saint can identify and challenge questionable items on your behalf. Click below to start repairing your credit. View Credit Repair Plans & Pricing

Alternatives to bankruptcy

Bankruptcy is sometimes necessary, but other options are available to people struggling with debt. Some will depend on how deep your debt is or what you’re comfortable with.

"If you can repay your debts in full but need professional guidance, you can enroll in a debt consolidation program," Hoorfar says. "If you can’t pay your debts in full, you can enroll in a debt settlement program. In both options, you can repay your debts through single monthly payments over a certain period."

If you owe money to multiple creditors, a debt consolidation loan can help. With a debt consolidation loan, you’ll get one new loan to replace all your current loans, often at a lower interest rate. "Then, you can repay your consolidation loan through single monthly payments over a definite period," Hoorfar says.

"Debt consolidation can help you protect your credit rating, whereas bankruptcy can lower your score to some extent. You can lose your property in case of bankruptcy, but it doesn’t happen with a debt consolidation loan. However, you can lose your property if you keep collateral to take out a consolidation loan and can’t pay it back," he adds. In bankruptcy, you can get a fresh financial start, whereas with debt consolidation, you’ll have to repay debts and manage finances on your own."

Moving forward

Bankruptcy is tough, but remember that it's not the end of the world and just a step on the way to a better financial future. "In the end, I would like to add that even if you have to file bankruptcy, don’t let this process dishearten you," Hoorfar says. "Once the bankruptcy process discharges you from your debts, focus on managing your finances effectively. By doing so, you can improve your credit score with time and have a good financial life."

Disclaimer: This story was originally published on January 11, 2022, on BetterCreditBlog.org. The content herein is not guaranteed to be complete, correct, timely, or up-to-date, nor does it constitute legal or financial advice. For more information on bankruptcy, please visit: https://www.uscourts.gov/services-forms/bankruptcy