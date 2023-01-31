Amazon Just Slashed Prices 50% on LifeStraw Water Bottles

LifeStraw Water Bottles were designed to provide clean and safe drinking water on the go. They’re made with advanced filtration technology that removes over 99.9% of waterborne bacteria, protozoa, and microplastics, making them safe to drink even from the most contaminated water sources. This makes them perfect for camping, backpacking, or just having an extra bottle of clean drinking water when you’re on the go.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to purchase a portable filtered water bottle, your moment has arrived. Amazon is slashing prices on LifeStraw Water Bottles by 50%, so you can get your hands on this revolutionary water filtration device for an incredibly low price. So don’t miss out on these incredible savings — check out the top deals from LifeStraw below and save up to half off.

22oz LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle: $23.97 (was $49.95)

Take your outdoor adventures to the next level with the reliable 22oz LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle. It's designed to ensure that you have access to safe and clean drinking water, even in the most remote areas. The advanced water filtration system protects against microplastics, chlorine, organic chemical matter, and more. The powerful membrane microfilter can provide up to 4,000 liters of water and the activated carbon filter can last up to 100 liters, making it a sustainable choice for multiple uses.

1L LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle: $26.97 (was $44.95)

The 1L LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle is the perfect choice for people who love to explore the outdoors and need a reliable water source. This stylish and durable bottle offers an advanced filtration solution that is made to last. It protects against microplastics, chlorine, organic chemical matter, sand, dirt, cloudiness, and more. The long-lasting membrane microfilter can be used for up to 4,000 liters of water and the activated carbon filter lasts up to 100 liters of water. The bottle and cap are also easy to use and clean and are even dishwasher-safe once the filter has been removed.

LifeStraw Go Water Bottle Replacement Filter: $14.99 (was $24.99)

With its two-stage filter system, the LifeStraw Go Water Bottle 2-Stage Replacement Filter provides advanced filtration while still being affordable and easy to use. Whether you're camping, hiking, or just looking for an effective way to filter your tap water, this product has you covered. Not only does this filter make your water safe to drink, but it also makes it taste great! It’s easy to install and use, and the replaceable carbon capsules are super convenient. Plus, the filter can be used in any LifeStraw Go Water Bottle, so you don't have to worry about buying the right one.