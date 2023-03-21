A milkshake is a perfect treat on a hot summer day, but if you don’t have a blender, making one at home might seem like an impossible task. The good news is there are ways to make a delicious milkshake without any appliances — and you don’t have to use many tools or ingredients either.

In this post, we’ll share our favorite recipe for how to make a milkshake without a blender. We’ll also provide tips to ensure your milkshake is smooth, delicious and creamy without any lumps or chunks. So if you’re ready to enjoy a mouthwatering homemade milkshake, keep reading to learn how to make one from scratch.

Gather your ingredients

Before beginning, gather all the necessary ingredients for a delicious milkshake. The three key ingredients for this recipe are milk, ice cream and an optional flavoring of choice.

Milk

When selecting your milk for this recipe, it’s best to use cow’s milk, as it creates the creamiest consistency when shaken. For those looking for a vegan option, plant-based milk such as almond, cashew or soy can be used as a substitute.

Ice cream

When choosing your ice cream, it’s important to consider that the quality of the ice cream will determine how creamy and delicious your milkshake will be. Opting for a higher quality ice cream will offer better tasting results than using heavily processed or store-brand ice creams.

Flavorings

If desired, flavorings such as chocolate syrup, fruit purees or peanut butter can be added to enhance the flavor profile of your milkshake. This ingredient is completely optional but is ideal if you want to try a twist on conventional flavors.

Fill a Mason jar

After gathering all the ingredients, it’s time to begin making your milkshake. For this step, you will need a Mason jar with a secure lid to shake all of the ingredients together to create the milkshake's traditional creamy texture.

Start by measuring out and pouring one cup of cold milk into the Mason jar — this will be enough for two servings. You can adjust the amount of milk needed depending on individual taste and how many people you’re making milkshakes for. Just make sure to leave some space at the top for ice cream and any extra additions. Next, add two large scoops of ice cream into the jar and secure the lid tightly. If desired, add one tablespoon of your preferred flavoring directly into the jar with everything else.

Shake the Mason jar

This next step is the most important in creating a delicious milkshake without a blender — and it requires some muscle! Securely attach the lid to the Mason jar to prevent spilling, then vigorously shake it for about one minute until all ingredients have blended thoroughly. After shaking, remove the lid from the Mason jar and check if you’ve achieved the desired creamy consistency.

Pour and enjoy

Now that your milkshake has been created without a blender, it’s ready to enjoy! Carefully pour the milkshake mixture from the Mason jar into glasses, leaving enough room for additions. Add toppings such as whipped cream, chocolate chips and sprinkles — just make sure not to go overboard to prevent the milkshake from overflowing. Finally, enjoy your homemade milkshakes by yourself or with friends and family!

Conclusion

Making a milkshake without a blender doesn't have to be a complicated task. With the right ingredients and a few steps, you can create a delicious milkshake in just a few minutes. Whether you’re craving a classic creamy vanilla shake, a chocolatey indulgence or something a bit more creative with unique flavorings and toppings, there are endless possibilities for creating a delicious milkshake without a blender. So try out our tips and recipes next time you’re in the mood for a creamy milkshake and enjoy this sweet treat without the hassle of a blender!