Small Apartment? No Problem! Check Out These Mini Versions of Classic Household Appliances

Living in a small space can be challenging, but it can also be a creative opportunity. Finding the right appliances that suit your needs and fit your space can be a game-changer to truly maximize your home. If you’ve been eyeing essential home appliances like washing machines, rice cookers, and steam irons, we’ve found their mini versions that will fit perfectly in your small apartment.

These appliances have been specifically designed with small spaces in mind, so you don’t have to worry about sacrificing functionality. From indoor grills to portable humidifiers, these adorable appliances will help you make the most out of your small space and make your home feel more livable.

Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill: $89.99

Elite Gourmet Electric Slow Cooker: $14.99 (was $16.99)

Dash Mini Rice Cooker And Steamer: $24.99

Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktop: $55.09 (was $64.99)

Small Magic Bullet 11-Piece Blender Set: $38.70

Geniani Portable Small Cool Mist Humidifier: $29.97

Bissell AeroSlim Cordless Handheld Vacuum: $41.19

Handheld Portable Travel Garment Steamer: $39.99

Steamfast Mini Steam Iron with Dual Voltage: $19.99

Black+Decker Small Washing Machine: $247.83 (was $284.99)