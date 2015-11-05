10 Great Colleges You Can Apply to for Free

Published: Nov 05, 2015 1 min read
courtesy Reed College

College can be expensive even before you get in. About 80% of schools charge application fees, currently averaging $42 apiece. But thanks to the relative ease of online applications and growing use of the Common App, there a lot more outstanding schools without an application fee than there were a decade ago.

Ninety-five schools that are ranked in Money's 2015 Best Colleges didn't charge a dime to apply to in 2014, including these 10 colleges that scored in the top 200 for value in our rankings. For more tips to cut the cost of applying, see our article 5 Smart Ways to Save Money on College Applications.

Colby College

Location: Waterville, Maine

Money Best Colleges rank: 85

Average SAT/ACT: 1345/30

Wellesley College

Location: Wellesley, Mass.

Money Best Colleges rank: 93

Average SAT/ACT: 1410/31

Union College

Location: Schenectady, N.Y.

Money Best Colleges rank: 96

Average SAT/ACT: 1310/29

Kenyon College

Location: Gambier, Ohio

Money Best Colleges rank: 101

Average SAT/ACT: 1320/30

Smith College

Location: Northampton, Mass.

Money Best Colleges rank: 127

Average SAT/ACT: 1225/27

Case Western Reserve University

Location: Cleveland

Money Best Colleges rank: 134

Average SAT/ACT: 1375/31

Illinois Institute of Technology

Location: Chicago

Money Best Colleges rank: 157

Average SAT/ACT: 1270/27

Carleton College

Location: Northfield, Minn.

Money Best Colleges rank: 162

Average SAT/ACT: 1430/31

University of Scranton

Location: Scranton, Pa.

Money Best Colleges rank: 167

Average SAT/ACT: 1120/24

Reed College

Location: Portland, Ore.

Money Best Colleges rank: 196

Average SAT/ACT: 1375/30

