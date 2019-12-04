Trader Joe's Just Issued a Recall on a Bunch of Groceries. Here's Which Foods Are Affected

We love Trader Joe’s as much as anyone. But if you bought sushi or cheese dip from a Trader Joe’s store recently, take a close look at the packaging before you eat it. Several frozen foods sold at the grocery retailer are being recalled for listeria concerns.

Ten frozen products sold at Trader Joe’s are part of a voluntary Fuji Food Products recall, the company announced on its website this week.

More than half of the Trader Joe’s recalls are sushi products like California Rolls, Crunch Rolls and Spring Rolls. Other impacted products include the company’s Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl, Banh Mi Inspired Noodle Bowl and Queso Fundido Spicy Cheese Dip.

The foods that are being recalled were sold in Trader Joe’s stores in 30 states. According to TraderJoes.com, the full list of recalled items includes:

California Rolls, SKU #34899

Classic California Rolls with Brown Rice & Avocado, SKU #90982

Spicy California Rolls, SKU #34896

Tempura Shrimp Crunch Rolls, SKU #51328

Tofu Spring Rolls, SKU #92151

Shrimp Spring Rolls, SKU #90879

Smoked Salmon Philly Roll, SKU #60377

Smoked Salmon Poke Bowl, SKU #60375

Banh Mi Inspired Noodle Bowl, SKU #61471

Queso Fundido Spicy Cheese Dip, SKU #64657

If a product you bought at Trader Joe’s is subject to the recall, you shouldn’t eat it, the Trader Joe’s release warns. Instead, you should throw it out or return it to a Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

According to the Fuji Food Products recall, the listeria risk was discovered after a routine FDA inspection. “As responsible processors of safe, fresh food for nearly 30 years, we are addressing this problem vigorously and we apologize to those who are affected by it,” Fuji Food Products CEO Farrell Hirsch said in the release. “We will restart operation only after we have eliminated the cause and the FDA certifies that our facility is once again free of possible contamination.”