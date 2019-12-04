Cyber Monday Sales Never Really Ended. Here's Where You Can Still Shop for Great Deals

Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday sales may have come and gone, but many major retailers are still going strong during Cyber Week by extending their deals and discounts through Friday — and in some cases even longer.

The usual suspects like Walmart, Amazon and Target are all continuing some versions of their Cyber Monday and Black Friday offerings. In many cases, deals on things like Amazon devices and Instant Pots are still available at the sale prices promoted on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

So, if you didn’t already spend all your money scooping up deals, there’s still serious savings to be had. Online sales in the U.S. hit a whopping $9.4 billion on Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Analytics. That’s on top of the record $7.4 billion in online sales Americans already spent last week on Black Friday. But for the next few days, there’s still more out there to spend your hard-earned cash on — if you have any left, that is.

Here are some quality Cyber Week deals you can still take advantage of:

Walmart is known for having low prices all year round, but right now some popular products are especially cheap. Let go of some of your money and get the BOGO deal for Disney’s Frozen 2 toys. You can bring home the Frozen castle with a free classic Elsa or Anna doll at 32% off for just $40.

L.O.L. Surprise! is bound to be another hit with the kids around the holidays, and right now Walmart has the L.O.L. Surprise! Amazing Surprise Gift Set for $98, which is $30 less than the list price and the same deal offered on Cyber Monday.

Courtesy of Walmart

Walmart has plenty of other random deals at the moment too, including a sale on Everlast’s 100 lb. Nevatear Heavy Bag Kit for $69.99 (down from $99.99). Plus, it comes with free two-day delivery.

It’s no surprise that the online marketplace where you can always find a deal is stretching its discounts further into its “12 Days of Deals” promotion. You can currently save up to 50% on Burton clothing and gear for everyone in the family, which is perfect for bundling up this winter. Plus, their mittens and gloves make ideal stocking stuffers.

You can also find one some great gift options at a much lower price right now: Many Amazon devices are still on sale with Black Friday-Cyber Monday deal pricing, including the Kindle Oasis E-Reader, which is now $149.99, or 46% off the regular price of $279.99.

Courtesy of Amazon

If you’re someone who is skeptical of owning products that can listen to you in your own home, you can score $30 off a microphone-free Sonos speaker, which brings the cost down from $179 to $149.

If you’re intrigued by wireless ear buds, but don’t want to shell out $250 for the latest Apple AirPods Pro, these Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbud Headphones are indeed a “best buy”: they’re on sale for $129.99 instead of their regular price of $169.99.

Need more practical items than new tech? The big box retailer has some solid discounts on appliances. You can score an LG 10-Cycle High-Efficiency Front-Loading Washer and an LG 10-Cycle Electric Dryer with Sensor Dryer for $599 each, a savings of $165 apiece from their original $764.99 price tags. And there’s a price match guarantee, too.

Courtesy of Best Buy

Laptops are also crazy cheap, with some costing less than $150. You can snag a 14-inch HP Chromebook with 4GB Memory and 32GB eMMC Flash Memory for $119, a savings of $130. As a bonus, you’ll get a free three-month Disney+ subscription with the purchase of any Chromebook.

Target’s Cyber Week deals are changing daily, so keep an eye on them until they end Dec. 9. You can appease both the Tooth Fairy and Santa with Target’s dental deals on Wednesday. Sleek-looking Quip electric toothbrushes are 20% off and cost just $40.

If you hold out until Sunday Dec. 8, coffee and espresso makers go on sale for an extra 15% off at Target. The Nespresso Vertuo Chrome by Breville is already 30% off at $139.97, down from $199.95. Consider this a license to drink as much coffee as you want to survive the holidays: your Quip electric toothbrush will keep your teeth sparkling white no matter much caffeine you consume.

Courtesy of Target

There are still good Instant Pot deals too, including the Instant Pot DUO60 6-quart model, which is still on sale at Target for $49.95 (down from $99.95). That’s the same price that was offered on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

We’ve included affiliate links into this article. Click here to learn what those are.