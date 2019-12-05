Score Discounts on Target Gift Cards This Sunday

This weekend, Target is reducing the price of the gift that pleases everyone on your list: Target GiftCards will be 10% off on Sunday, December 8th.

The Minneapolis-based retailer has held this same sale two Sundays after Thanksgiving Day for a while now, and it’s the only day of the year that it offers any sort of discount on its gift cards. This is great news for last-minute shoppers and the 59% of American adults surveyed by the National Retail Federation who have gift cards on their wishlist.

In fact, gift cards fall just ahead of clothing/accessories at 52% of all surveyed, followed by books/movies/music/video games (35%), electronics (29%), home decor (24%), jewelry (23%), personal care (21%), and sporting goods (18%) — all of which are available at Target. The gift cards are redeemable the very next day at 10:00 a.m. CST/11:00 a.m. EST.

There are restrictions, of course. The gift card must be loaded with at least $10 and up to $300. It can be purchased in stores or online, but on Target.com the limit is a single transaction of up to $300 in Target gift cards. And it can’t be used to reload existing Target gift cards, nor is it available for any gift cards beyond Target (e.g. no Target Visa, Target MasterCard, Target American Express, or other gift cards available in the store).

The one-day gift card sale is part of Target’s larger “HoliDeals” promotion — a series of weekend offers that started on November 16th and go on until December 16, as updated on this blog post. This weekend it’s doubling down with an additional offer: A free $10 gift card with the purchase of $30 worth of beauty products on Saturday or Sunday.

So mark your calendar, because there’s a lot to do and only so many weekends left to get them done.