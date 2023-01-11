Recover From Your New Year's Workout Regimen With 40% Off Amazon's Top Muscle Recovery Products

There’s nothing worse than finally committing to a consistent exercise routine, only to wake up with post-exercise soreness that makes it hard to get out of bed. Don’t let pain get in the way of achieving your New Year’s Resolutions! Whether you want to increase your mobility or get a jump-start on your fitness goals for 2023, we have just the solution for you. Don’t miss out on Amazon’s top deals on muscle recovery products that will save you up to 40%.

From foam rollers and massage balls to muscle relief creams, we’ve found the perfect products for your individual needs, so you can enjoy an optimal recovery and get back to your workout routine faster to crush your New Year goals. Grab these essentials now while they’re up to 40% off!

RockTape RockSauce Fiery Hot Pain Relief Roll-On: $10.07 (was $16.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

RockTape RockSauce Ice Cooling Muscle Relief Cream: $11.04 (was $16.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

TriggerPoint 13” Multi-Density Foam Massage Roller: $27.74 (was $36.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

TriggerPoint 26” Multi-Density Foam Massage Roller: $51.74 (was $68.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

Trigger Point Performance Handheld Massage Roller Ball: $12.72 (was $18.00)

Courtesy of Amazon

TriggerPoint MB2 Double Massage Ball Roller: $22.31 (was $30.99)

Courtesy of Amazon

TriggerPoint AcuCurve Massage Cane: $18.39 (was $22.99)