Hosting a NYE Party? Get Everything You Need Here

Who doesn’t love the holidays? They bring us together with family and friends for quality time, food and laughter. And when the calendar rolls around to New Year’s Eve, it’s time we all look forward to celebrating in style. New Year’s Eve is the perfect time to go all out and throw a bash to let everyone know how glad you are to have them in your life. But if you're throwing a spectacular party and want it to be memorable, you’ll need the right tools to set the scene.

Whether you’re hosting a large gathering or an intimate dinner party, we’ve compiled a list of essentials you’ll need to make your celebration a success. From decorations to fun platters and champagne glasses, we’ve thought of everything you need to treat your guests to an unforgettable evening. We’ve even included a few surprises, sure to make your New Year’s Eve celebration a night to remember! So break out the festive decorations, and let’s get this party started!

Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set: $49.99 (was $55.99)

Natural Double Solo Cup Holder: $25.64 (was $26.99)

Plastic Champagne Glasses, 12-Pack: $14.00 (was $15.99)

Metallic Tinsel Foil Fringe Curtains: $7.99 (was $9.99)

Gold Happy New Year Balloons: $12.97

New Year's Horns & Blowouts Pack: $17.49 (was $22.28)