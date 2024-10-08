How Money Ranked the 2024-2025 Best Banks

How We Chose Money’s Best Banks

To arrive at our list of the Best Banks of 2024-2025, Money evaluated more than 275 financial institutions, including national, online and regional banks and credit unions.

Our analysis of national banks began with a list of the 20 largest banks ranked by assets by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). We then focused on the features provided by each bank's checking, savings and money market accounts.

We followed the same procedure with a list of the 20 largest credit unions in the nation, ranked by assets, as determined by the National Credit Union Administration. We prioritized those with membership open to just about anyone or with more flexible membership requirements.

To assess online banks, we looked at 20 of the largest direct banks, evaluating the interest rates and fees on each bank’s checking, savings and money market accounts.

Our list of best accounts for students, seniors and military members was constructed from the complete list of national banks, credit unions and online banks. Whenever possible, more emphasis was placed on accounts specifically designed for each category.

This year, we expanded our survey to include regional and state banks and credit unions. To arrive at our list of regional winners, we looked at the largest banks and credit unions, ranked by assets, in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest and West. We then determined the largest banks and credit unions in the following states: California, Texas, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Georgia, North Carolina and Missouri.

Our regions are based roughly on the U.S. Census Bureau regional and divisional map. Each region comprises the following states:

Northeast: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and Rhode Island

Mid-Atlantic: Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

Southeast: Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas

Midwest: Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri

West: Montana, Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Idaho, Washington State, Oregon, California and Nevada

Main Methodology

To determine the winners in each category, we reviewed the following data points: minimum opening balance, interest rate paid, monthly fees charged and online accessibility. We also analyzed additional fees charged, including ATM use, overdraft and insufficient funds, wire transfers and overdraft protection.

When determining our winners, we emphasized checking and savings accounts that paid a high interest rate, required no opening or minimum balance and charged few or no fees. We also considered online and mobile accessibility, additional perks or rewards, and the size of the ATM network.

Most of the accounts we looked at are not high-yield savings accounts, but when many national banks typically pay 0.01% and a bank pays 0.10%, we consider that a higher APY.

Whenever possible, we considered customer service rankings from the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study and the J.D. Power 2024 Direct Banking Satisfaction Study.

Money’s editorial team collected and analyzed the data between July and September 2024. All interest rates and bonuses quoted are valid as of Oct. 8, 2024, and are subject to change at any time.