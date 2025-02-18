How We Chose Money’s Best Credit Cards for 2025

Selecting the right credit card is a crucial step in managing your finances successfully, whether you’re building credit, maintaining it, or maximizing rewards. The credit cards in your wallet can impact everything from your credit score to how much you save on everyday expenses—and even the interest rate on your next home.

Our Best Credit Cards lists are designed to provide practical, expert analysis of hundreds of credit cards from major U.S. issuers and some international providers. We evaluate each card's features, benefits, and drawbacks to help you make informed decisions.

Money writers, editors and financial analysts have spent years researching and often carrying various credit cards to evaluate types of credit cards, low interest and 0% APRs, annual fees, perks, bonuses and getting the most for your money from a credit card.

Read Money's credit card methodology and breakdown of our process below.

How We Chose the Best Credit Cards

We consider many situations and lifestyles to find the best credit cards for each consumer, whether for earning cash back, building credit, or travel. Our methodology includes analyzing over 100 cards from various issuers and considering several factors, including:

Accuracy and Fairness

To pass our accuracy and fairness test, a credit card company must:

Use clear scoring guidelines for fees, APRs and rewards.

Consider long-term value over three to five years.

Factor in realistic spending patterns (e.g., groceries 25%, dining 15%).

Include user reviews and satisfaction data.

Adjust for market trends and inflation.

Highlight simplicity and transparency.

Compare similar cards to ensure fairness.

Transparency

We favored issuers with easily accessible information and clear communication about their rewards programs, interest rates and offers.

Credit card rewards

We looked at each card’s rewards, whether cash back, points or annual statement credits, and compared their value to the card’s annual fees.

Intro offers

Intro offers are often enough to offset a card’s annual fee, so we weigh welcome bonuses and long-term 0% introductory APR on purchases and balance transfers against fees.

Other benefits

One of the main advantages of using a credit card is protecting your money. While all cards have methods of dealing with fraud, some have additional protections like extended warranties, rental car insurance and flight cancellation coverage that can help elevate certain cards to the top of our list. Other valuable benefits can include travel and luxury perks.

We also weigh the features and benefits of each card and then rate each with percentages among the categories.

1. Best Credit Cards Overall

The best credit cards overall are the top-ranking credit cards in each category, ranked on several factors, including sign-up bonus value, rewards, other perks and fees. Top 5 credit cards in each category are included in Best Credit Cards Overall

2. Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards

The best travel credit cards are rated according to their award points or miles. The best travel credit cards may include airline cards, general travel cards, hotel cards, flexible rewards cards and others. We rate them based on sign-up bonus value, rewards, travel perks and fees.

Travel Rewards Sign-Up Bonus Fees Other Perks 40% 30% 20% 10%

Rewards: Redemption options and value for travel purchases.

Sign-Up Bonus: New cardholder welcome bonuses and value.

Fees: Preference for cards with no foreign transaction fees and lower annual fees.

Other Perks: Travel-specific perks and benefits like priority boarding, lounge access, travel insurance, or statement credits for travel expenses.

3. Best 0% Introductory APR Credit Cards

The best 0% introductory or low interest credits carry lower APRs for new cardholders, balance transfers and other promotions. We rate them based on the length of introductory and low interest rates, sign-up bonus value, rewards and other perks and fees.

Intro or Low APR Length Fees Sign-Up Bonus/Promos Other Benefits 40% 30% 20% 10%

Introductory or Low APR: Long 0% APR periods for balance transfers or purchases.

Fees: Preference for cards with low or no fees.

Sign-Up Bonus/Promos: Other sign-up bonuses or promos for new cardholders.

Other Benefits: Benefits for low interest cards are rare but add value.

4. Best Cash Back Credit Cards

The best cash back credit cards offer high-value rewards for everyday spending, competitive sign-up bonuses and low or no fees. This methodology evaluates these cards focusing on cash back rates, fee structure and additional benefits.

Cash Back Rewards Sign-Up Bonus Fees Other Perks 40% 35% 20% 5%

Cash Back Rewards: Consistent and straightforward cashback or rewards rate for all purchases rather than categories. Enhanced rewards for everyday spending categories (e.g., groceries, gas).

Sign-Up Bonus: New cardholders can often earn hefty bonuses with the best cash back credit cards.

Fees: No-fee cards might include other fees, which can lower rating.

Other Perks: Any other perks and benefits the card includes, whether travel, low-interest or building credit.

5. Best Grocery Rewards Credit Cards

The best credit cards for grocery store rewards offer opportunities to earn extras on groceries and supermarket purchases. Along with sign-up bonuses and promos and low or no fees, the best cards for groceries can help lower your monthly bill.

Grocery Rewards Sign-Up Bonus Fees Other Perks 40% 30% 20% 10%

Grocery Rewards: Rewards that fit typical student spending patterns (e.g., dining, streaming) or small budgets.

Sign-Up Bonus:

Fees: Preference for cards with lower fees than usually associated with cards for building credit.

Other Perks: Purchase insurances or other card benefits.

6. Best No Annual Fee Credit Cards

The best no annual fee credit cards offer consumers options without paying annual fees, foreign transaction fees or other card fees. We rate these cards first on having no annual fee and whether there are no other common fees.

No Annual Fees Sign-Up Bonus or 0% Intro APR Rewards Other Perks 35% 30% 25% 10%

Fees: Cards with $0 annual fees, foreign transaction fees or others.

Sign-Up Bonus or Offers: The value of any new bonuses offered to cardholders including 0% intro offers.

Rewards: Cashback or points that still provide competitive value despite no annual fee.

Other Perks: Besides being no-fee or having low fees, these cards might offer other perks.

7. Best Retail Credit Cards

The best retail credit cards are typically from your favorite stores and offer special store-specific promotions and benefits. These cards are rated according to sign-up bonuses, store rewards, other store perks and fees.

Retail/Store Rewards Sign-Up Bonus/Promos Low or No Fees Other Perks 40% 30% 20% 10%

Retail or Store Rewards: The retail rewards and value as well as redemption offers.

Sign-Up Bonus: Value of offer for shoppers who are new cardholders.

Fees and APR: Evaluation of fees and APRs, as retail cards often have higher rates.

Other Perks: Store-specific discounts, special financing offers, or exclusive rewards for purchases at partner retailers.

8. Best Airline Credit Cards

To determine the best airline credit cards, we weighed airline rewards value, sign-up bonuses, fees, travel benefits like free checked bags and the ability to earn and redeem miles with partner airlines.

Airline Rewards Sign-Up Bonus Fees Other Benefits 35% 25% 25% 15%

Airline Rewards: Points or miles earned on airline-specific spending, including bonus miles for flights and partner redemptions.

Sign-Up Bonus: Value of the sign-up bonus, including how easy it is to meet spending requirements.

Fees: Preference for cards with low or no annual fees, no foreign transaction fees and valuable benefits relative to the fee.

Other Airline Benefits: Other valuable perks like free checked bags, priority boarding, travel insurance, lounge access and companion tickets. Plus, flexibility with partner airlines to earn or redeem points with other airlines or travel partners can add value to your cardmembership.

9. Best Hotel Credit Cards

The best hotel credit cards provide exceptional value through high points earnings, free nights and status upgrades, alongside low fees and appealing sign-up bonuses.

Hotel Rewards Sign-Up Bonus Fees Other Perks 40% 30% 20% 10%

Hotel Rewards: Points earning rates for hotel stays, flexibility in redemptions and partner hotel networks.

Sign-Up Bonus: Value of bonus points or free nights and ease of achieving spending thresholds.

Fees: Low or no annual fees, no foreign transaction fees and ongoing costs.

Other Perks: Benefits like elite status upgrades, free nights and travel protections.

10. Best Student Cards

We rate the best student cards first on low or no fees as student credit cards often carry higher fees and APRs. We also consider sign-up bonuses and new promos for students as well as rewards and perks specific for student spending.

Low or No Fees Sign-Up Bonus Student Rewards/ Perks Other Card Benefits 35% 25% 30% 10%

Low or No Fees: $0 annual fees, minimal APRs, no foreign transaction fees, and no hidden charges.

Sign-Up Bonus: Value of bonuses, including cashback or statement credits, and ease of achieving them.

Student Rewards: Cashback or points for spending in categories relevant to students (e.g., groceries, dining, and streaming). Benefits like GPA rewards, credit monitoring, or streaming subscriptions are included.

Other Card Benefits: Features like purchase protection, travel insurance, or tools to help build credit.

11. Best New Credit Cards (Last 12 Months)

We rate the best new credit cards that have debuted in the last 12 months. Money rated these cards according to innovative features, competitive offers on bonuses or other offers, new feedback and fees.

New Card Features Sign-Up Bonus Low or No Fees Other Perks 35% 30% 25% 10%