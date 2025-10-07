Partner Disclaimers & Disclosures

Liberty Mutual Insurance:

¹ $950 Auto & Home Savings Figure: Average savings based on a countrywide survey of new customers who reported savings when they switched to Liberty Mutual between 05/2023 and 04/2024. Savings will vary. Comparison does not apply in MA.

Allstate:

©2025 Allstate Insurance Company Discounts not available in every state. Subject to terms, conditions and availability. Discount amounts and total savings will vary.

*Bundled savings vary by state & are not available in every state. Saving up to 25% is a countrywide average of the maximum available savings off the Home policy combining the Multiple Policy Discount for having Auto Insurance with Allstate and the Welcome Discount savings at enrollment. Allstate Fire and Casualty Ins. Co., Allstate Vehicle and Property Ins. Co. & affiliates: 3100 Sanders Rd, Northbrook, IL.

NOT AVAILABLE IN EVERY STATE. Potential savings, discounts, and product availability vary by state and product line. Prices vary by several factors, which may include based on how you purchase the policy. Coverage is subject to policy terms & conditions. Allstate North American Ins. Co. & affiliates: Northbrook, IL.

State Farm:

¹ Average annual per household savings based on a 2024 national survey by State Farm of new policyholders who reported savings by switching to State Farm. Customers may always choose to purchase only one policy, but the discount for two or more purchases of different lines of insurance will not then apply. Savings, discount names, percentages, availability, and eligibility may vary by state.

² State Farm Is the largest homeowners insurer in the United States according to 2020 premium data provided S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Nationwide:

¹ Average annualized savings on home and auto premiums, compared to stand-alone price of each policy, based on national sample from March - May 2024. Actual savings will vary based on state, policy coverage selections, and rating factors.

Answer Financial:

* Savings based on a national survey of new Answer Financial customers reporting insurance savings in 2023.

Experian:

* Results will vary and some may not see savings. Customers who switched multiple policies saved $1,152 per year on average compared to their prior premiums.