Samsung is an international manufacturer that offers a variety of appliances to U.S. consumers. Many of these come with warranties and have optional extended coverage plans available. But will paying for an extended Samsung appliance warranty worth it to give you the peace of mind you crave after making a large purchase?

This review will help you decide. It covers everything you need to know about Samsung appliance warranties to see if they meet your needs. Continue reading to learn more or take a look at our guide covering what a home warranty is if you want to start with the basics.

Best for homeowners with Samsung appliances

Samsung warranties protect your investment when you buy Samsung appliances like refrigerators, washers and dishwashers. They deliver around-the-clock support, service by Samsung expert technicians and guaranteed Samsung replacement parts, among other benefits. We take a closer look at these and highlight some of the potential drawbacks of relying on Samsung warranties below.

Samsung appliance warranty pros and cons

Pros 24/7 support available

Optional extended coverage, for added cost

Food and clothing reimbursement available via Samsung Care+ extended coverage Cons Some regular Samsung warranties only last 12 months

No coverage for rust or corrosion, even with extended warranty

Must enroll in extended coverage within 60 days of purchase

Pros explained

24/7 support available

Samsung offers 24/7 live chat support via its website. Representatives can answer your questions, help you troubleshoot and request service on your behalf. The company also has phone-based support available seven days a week, but from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. instead of 24 hours a day.

Optional extended coverage

If you want coverage that lasts longer than your manufacturer’s warranty, you can get it by purchasing a Samsung Care+ plan. These can cost from around $50 to $500 or more, depending on the appliance model you choose. Samsung Care+ provides coverage for mechanical breakdowns, power surges and even personal setup sessions if you need help installing your appliance.

Samsung Care+ also offers guaranteed repairs and replacements when you experience covered issues like electrical failure and mechanical breakdowns. You won’t have any added costs for parts or labor and the company covers the cost of any follow-up repairs that may be necessary within 30 days of an initial claim.

Food and clothing reimbursement available via Samsung Care+

When you buy a Samsung Care+ plan, you get coverage for incidental damage that may occur due to a problem with your Samsung appliance. This includes coverage for up to $500 in groceries to help you restock your fridge if an unexpected breakdown occurs. You also get up to $200 to replace clothing items damaged by dysfunctional washers and dryers. Note that this coverage is not included in the standard Samsung appliance warranty.

Cons explained

Some warranties only last 12 months

One cause for concern about Samsung manufacturer warranties is that some only last 12 months. That’s in line with the industry average as compared to brands like LG. However, it means you may want to consider purchasing additional coverage through Samsung Care+ to meet your coverage goals.

Because of this, you may want to compare some of the best home warranties available for a wide range of appliances and systems to Samsung Care+. If you have to pay money for the coverage you want anyway, there’s a chance the best value option will come from another provider.

No coverage for rust or corrosion

Another drawback worth noting is that you won’t have coverage for rust or corrosion damage to your Samsung appliance — even if you purchase Samsung Care+. Rust can form on kitchen appliances due to moisture, even if you have stainless steel products. If that happens, you would need to pay the costs to repair the problem out of your own pocket.

Must enroll in extended coverage within 60 days of purchase

Finally, you need to enroll in an extended warranty through Samsung Care+ within 60 days of making your original purchase. That may be enough time to make a decision in most cases, but it could create challenges if you hesitated to purchase the warranty, for whatever reason.

Samsung appliance warranty plans

Your warranty from Samsung can vary based on the product you purchase and whether you decide to pay for extra coverage through Samsung Care+. Here’s a closer look at your options.

Standard appliance warranty

Samsung’s standard appliance warranty comes with:

Coverage for parts and labor for one year (length for some appliances may vary)

Service by Samsung expert technicians

24/7 online support for diagnostics and technician scheduling

Repairs made with genuine Samsung parts

Service notifications to let you know when your appliance needs routine maintenance

The length of your appliance warranty and its specific coverage definitions will depend on the product you buy. For example, Samsung oven range warranties may offer one year of parts and labor coverage and 10 years of parts coverage for the magnetron in your attached microwave.

You can compare that to a Samsung fridge warranty. Samsung offers a two-year warranty for parts and labor on the higher-end Bespoke refrigerator models, along with a five-year sealed system warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty.

Finding general appliance warranty details on Samsung’s website can be difficult, but there’s a page where you can input your product model or Samsung warranty number for further information. Or, if you haven’t bought a Samsung appliance yet, you can look at product listings on the company’s website to check Samsung warranty options. Note that your Samsung appliance will come with the same manufacturer’s warranty regardless of whether you buy it directly from Samsung or from a third-party retailer, such as Home Depot or Best Buy.

Accidental damage coverage

Accidental damage coverage for your appliance is available through Samsung Care+, but not the standard Samsung appliance warranty. The company’s service plan contract notes that this includes coverage for parts, labor costs and materials necessary to return your appliance to normal working condition. Exclusions and deductibles vary based on the product you purchase. You can find that information by looking at the benefits summary page of your contract.

Kitchen appliance coverage

Kitchen appliance coverage typically starts with the company’s standard one-year manufacturer warranty, as detailed in the previous section. However, some appliances have coverage that goes beyond this. For example, Bespoke refrigerators have a two-year manufacturer warranty.

Washer and dryer coverage

Like other Samsung warranties, the details of your Samsung washing machine warranty can vary based on the model you choose. Most come with the company’s standard one-year warranty for parts and labor. But for an additional cost you may have the option of extending that warranty out to three or five years depending on the washer and dryer you choose. The company also may include a 20-year Samsung washer and dryer warranty on the digital inverter motor for your appliances.

Samsung appliance warranty pricing

Most Samsung appliances come with a standard appliance warranty lasting one year at no additional charge. If you want to expand that coverage, you can do so by paying for a Samsung Care+ plan. The price of Samsung Care+ and your plan options will vary based on the appliance you buy.

For example, if you buy a Bespoke front-load washer and dryer combo, you can buy a Samsung Care+ three-year plan for $49.99 or a five-year plan for $239.99. However, if you buy a French-door refrigerator, you can pay $49.99 for a three-year plan or $839 for a seven-year plan.

Samsung sells a wide variety of appliances, so the best way to figure out your extended coverage pricing is to choose a model and look at its online product page. But first, you may want to research whether home warranties are worth purchasing.

Samsung appliance warranty financial stability

Samsung is one of the largest electronics manufacturers in the world, with a market capitalization of over $300 billion as of the time of writing. A company this large is unlikely to risk its brand reputation by defaulting on its warranty commitments. This means you can have a very high level of confidence that the warranty you receive from Samsung will be honored if you ever need to use it. As with any warranty, however, navigating the fine print and exclusions and figuring out exactly what’s covered and how to get items repaired can be a challenge.

Samsung appliance warranty accessibility

In this section, we review the accessibility of Samsung appliance warranties across several criteria, including coverage availability and Samsung warranty support.

Availability

Most Samsung appliances come with the company’s standard manufacturer’s warranty. For an additional cost, many models also offer expanded warranty coverage through Samsung Care+.

Additionally, the company has an online portal that warranty holders can use to quickly verify their coverage, determine if they qualify for any extended care options and make a Samsung warranty claim online.

Contact information

There are two main ways to connect with a Samsung representative about your warranty coverage. The first option is to chat with a Samsung care pro online, which you can do by visiting the company’s website. Chat-based support is available 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

You can also talk to Samsung warranty service on the phone by calling 1-800-726-7864 (SAMSUNG). Representatives are available from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. EST, seven days a week.

Finally, Samsung also has text-based support available through the same Samsung manufacturer warranty phone number. You can text “SUPPORT” to the number to access it.

User experience

There are pros and cons to the user experience for Samsung appliance warranties. On the positive side, the company offers 24/7 support and has a clear online portal consumers can use to verify their warranty information.

However, Samsung also makes it difficult to get an overview of Samsung appliance warranties before you buy a product. There’s no way to compare options without going to the product page for each different appliance you’re interested in potentially purchasing. This can feel like a waste of time and makes it challenging to get the information you need to make an informed decision.

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad Household breakdowns happen everyday, and they're costly and stressful to fix AFC Home Club's warranty plans help repair or replace up to 24 of your home's appliances and systems. Click below to protect your home today! See Plans

Samsung appliance warranty customer satisfaction

Samsung performed well in the latest J.D. Power U.S. appliance satisfaction survey. The company took home first place for customer satisfaction for its:

Freestanding ranges

Wall ovens

Side-by-side refrigerators

Top-mount freezers and two-door refrigerators

Top-load clothes washers

These ratings don’t measure satisfaction with product warranties specifically, but they do provide an objective look at how satisfied customers are with Samsung appliances as a whole. Samsung performed above the industry average for customer satisfaction in all product categories measured except French door refrigerators.

Samsung appliance warranty FAQ How long is a Samsung TV warranty? chevron-down chevron-up Samsung TV warranties generally last 12 months. However, you may have the option of extending your Samsung warranty coverage by purchasing Samsung Care+. What does a Samsung warranty cover? chevron-down chevron-up A Samsung warranty covers repairs, parts and labor costs for 12 months after your original purchase. This can include whatever parts or labor are necessary to get your appliance back in working order. Is Samsung a good appliance brand? chevron-down chevron-up Yes, Samsung performed well in the latest U.S. consumer appliance satisfaction surveys from J.D. Power. The company took home the top place in several categories and exceeded the industry average in consumer satisfaction with every product except French door refrigerators.

How we evaluated Samsung appliance warranties

While creating this review of Samsung appliance warranties, we considered each of the following factors:

Coverage terms: We considered the types of coverage included in standard appliance warranties from Samsung and additional coverage through Samsung Care+.

Availability: We looked at the availability of different Samsung appliance warranties across the company’s range of products.

User experience: We considered user experience related to warranty verification and purchase.

Customer satisfaction ratings: We looked at consumer reviews of Samsung products collected by J.D. Power, though these ratings do not specifically apply to warranties.

Pricing: We compared publicly available pricing information to help consumers understand the potential costs of extending their Samsung appliance warranties.

Summary of Money's Samsung Appliance Warranty Review

Samsung appliances have strong consumer satisfaction ratings in the United States. The company also offers a solid manufacturer’s warranty with excellent customer support availability.

However, the details of coverage and the costs of getting an extended warranty can vary based on the product you want to buy. Because of this, you may need to conduct further research before deciding whether a Samsung appliance warranty is enough to meet your needs.

If you ever need to use your Samsung appliance warranty, you can read our guide covering how to file a home warranty claim. Be sure to review the reasons home warranty companies deny claims and how to avoid them as well.