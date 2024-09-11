Say Goodbye to Spare Keys: ADT’s ‘Trusted Neighbor’ Explained

Ads by Money. We may be compensated if you click this ad. Ad

When setting off for a long holiday or business trip, homeowners might find it useful to leave access to their home available to loved ones or neighbors in case of an emergency or to keep up with duties around the home. They might need someone to water their plants or make sure they turned off that appliance before leaving.

ADT’s Trusted Neighbor allows homeowners to share access to their home in a controlled manner, without having to compromise their home security system. Read on to learn how this service works.

Steps for using ADT Trusted Neighbor

Trusted Neighbor is a service provided by the home security company ADT that allows a homeowner’s friends, neighbors, family members and other trusted parties to check on their home while they’re away.

The service grants temporary, secure access for a specific length of time or event, such as a holiday trip. It uses multi-factor security to assure only the approved party can access the home protected by ADT.

Step 1: Download the ADT+ app

To use Trusted Neighbor, you must download the ADT+ app and allow the app to send you notifications about the smart home access. The always-on location access must also be enabled. This will allow the app to verify your identity in real-time and allow access to the home at the correct moment.

Step 2: Create or log into an ADT account

If you do not have an active ADT account, you will need to create one after accepting the invitation to be a Trusted Neighbor. Please note that the invitation will only be valid for 21 days, after which you will need to request another one.

The first time you log in, you will need to accept the ADT+ Terms of Use as well as approve the permissions needed to run the service.

Step 3: View your neighbor’s home through the app

Depending on the permissions the homeowner has approved, you will be allowed to see your neighbor’s security cameras through the ADT+ app, as well as receive notifications regarding burglar alarms, water leaks, package deliveries and motion sensor detection notifications.

It’s important to talk to the homeowner beforehand so you can gauge what their expectations are in regards to your response to these notifications.

Step 4: Access your neighbor’s home based on their approved schedule

If the homeowner has scheduled access for you to their home, you will receive notifications an hour before your scheduled access starts and 30 and 15 minutes before it ends. After beginning your visit, you will receive timely notifications asking if you are finished. After tapping “Yes, I’m done”, the security system will arm itself again.

The alarm system will also arm itself at the end of your scheduled time. Make sure to discuss the schedule with the homeowner so you have enough time to complete any tasks you have agreed upon within the schedule.

ADT Trusted Neighbor FAQs What do I do if the doors lock while I’m inside my neighbor’s home? chevron-down chevron-up The doors locking in your neighbor’s home does not mean their home security system has been re-armed. You can leave their home even if the door has locked itself automatically. Can the trusted neighbor extend the access time? chevron-down chevron-up There is no way to extend access time for trusted neighbors while said time period is active. The homeowner can begin another access period after the original one ends. Can I be a trusted neighbor if I am already an ADT customer? chevron-down chevron-up You can be a trusted neighbor to someone even if you already monitor your own home through the ADT+ app. The app will allow you to switch locations to make sure you are looking at the correct home.

Summary of ADT’s ‘Trusted Neighbor’

Trusted Neighbor is a service allowing homeowners to grant access to their home to friends and family while they are away. Neighbors can access the homeowner’s security system through ADT+’s app, which notifies the set times they can access the home. The service replaces the need for spare keys, providing access without compromising security.