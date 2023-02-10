10 under $100: Shop Amazon's Best Tech Deals This Weekend

This weekend, treat yourself to the latest in tech without breaking the bank. Amazon has a range of tech deals under $100 that are sure to make your weekend even better. From noise-canceling earbuds to smart displays and even massage guns, we’ve collected a diverse selection of the newest and coolest products. Whether you're looking for something to upgrade your home, enhance your audio experience, or just something fun and useful, there are a variety of options here to suit all kinds of homes.

Get ready to save big on your next must-have device, whether its wireless earbuds, a smart doorbell, or some new charging cords. With Amazon's selection of deals, you can find great tech items to fit all of your needs, without sacrificing quality or features. Plus, with free shipping, you won't have to worry about extra expenses. So don't miss out on these amazing deals, and start shopping now!

Beats Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds: $99.95 (was $149.95)

Enjoy crisp, noise-free audio anytime, anywhere with Beats Studio Buds - the latest in ultra-affordable true wireless sound. These stylish earbuds feature Class 1 Bluetooth technology, a built-in microphone, and an IPX4 water resistance rating, making them perfect for everyday use. Whether you’re listening to your favorite music or taking calls, you can do it in style — and at 33% off, they’re under $100.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen): $44.99 (was $84.99)

Get the most out of your Alexa experience with the Echo Show 5 — a sleek and affordable smart display with an HD camera for video calls and more. This 2nd generation Echo Show features a 5.5" HD display, a 2MP camera, and dual stereo speakers to bring your media to life. Plus, with Alexa built-in, you can control your compatible smart home devices, ask questions, listen to music, and more. All this, plus the convenience of affordability with a 47% discount!

Ring Video Doorbell: $38.99 (was $64.99)

Keep your home safe and secure with the Ring Video Doorbell - the most affordable way to get reliable video doorbell service in your home. This wired doorbell features a sleek, compact design, motion detection, and two-way audio, so you can keep an eye on your home from anywhere. Plus, it’s compatible with Ring Chime, so you can easily hear audio alerts whenever someone approaches your door. All this, plus the comfort of knowing that you’re getting the best value for your money.

Sony WF-C500 Truly Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds: $68.00 (was $99.99)

Enjoy wireless audio on the go with Sonys WF-C500 truly wireless earbuds. With a durable IPX4 rating and comfortable fit, you can keep your music going without worrying about sweat or water damage. Plus, with a built-in microphone and Bluetooth connectivity, you can take calls, control your music, and more. Buy these today and save over $30 on your purchase before the flash sale ends!

Echo (4th Gen): $79.99 (was $99.99)

This affordable smart speaker is perfect for controlling your home and streaming your favorite music. With dual 2-inch drivers and Dolby processing, you can enjoy crisp, full sound, no matter what you’re listening to. Plus, with Alexa built-in, you can control compatible smart home devices with ease — all while saving 20% on your purchase!

Sony Wired Extra Bass Headphones: $28.00 (was $49.99)

Get the best in sound quality with Sonys earbuds. With an extra bass feature and built-in microphone, you can enjoy your music and take calls on the go — and it’s 44% off for a limited time only! These earbuds feature an ergonomic design for maximum comfort, as well as a tangle-free cord for easy portability. Plus, with a secure fit, you can count on them to stay put, no matter how active you are. Get these today for an unbeatable price of $28.

TOLOCO Massage Gun: $56.99 (was $259.99)

Get a deep tissue massage with this massage gun that’s currently 80% off. With 5 adjustable speeds, up to 2400 RPM of percussion power, and a lightweight design, you can enjoy a relaxing massage anytime, anywhere. This massage gun is perfect for athletes and active individuals, as it helps relieve muscle pain, tension, and knots. Plus, with its long-lasting battery, you can enjoy up to 4 hours of massage power — all for under $60.

JBL True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones: $49.95 (was $99.95)

These wireless headphones feature Bluetooth connectivity and active noise cancellation, so you can drown out the world and enjoy your favorite music or podcasts without distraction. Plus, with up to 8 hours of battery life, you can listen on the go without having to worry about recharging. These top-rated headphones are currently 50% off, so don’t miss out on this incredible deal.

TAKAGI iPhone Charger Cable 3 Pack: $8.99 (was $13.99)

Keep your iPhone fully charged with this 3-pack of lightning cables. With a 6 foot length, nylon braiding, and fast data transfer, you can keep your device powered — all for an incredibly affordable price. These lightning cables are designed to work with all iPhone models, so you can stay charged no matter what device you’re using. Plus, with a durable and tangle-free design, you can count on these cables to last — for only $9, this is an investment every iPhone user needs.

Power Strip Surge Protector 2 Pack: $20.99 (was $34.99)

Enjoy reliable power in any space with this 2-pack of power strips. With 6 outlets, 2 USB ports, overload protection, and a 5 foot cord, these power strips are perfect for any room in your home, office, or dorm; they also feature a flat plug design that helps keep cords out of the way. Plus, with an ETL listing and surge protection of up to 900 Joules, you can count on these power strips to keep your electronics safe - all for 40% off!