This type of shopping doesn't cost a thing and saves you money.

Do you know that feeling of relief when you hop back into your car and it’s safe to take your mask off?

Just like our homes, our cars provide a safe space during the ongoing pandemic. Whether you have been driving a lot less now because of it or are starting to drive a bit more as COVID vaccine rollout amps up, it always makes sense to make sure you protect your car as much as it protects you–without breaking the bank.

The most efficient way to save on your car insurance is to shop around. It doesn’t cost a thing and when it’s time to renew your car insurance, you’ll know if your current insurance rate stacks up. A price survey by Carinsurance.com found that car insurance companies offer policies that cost hundreds (and sometimes even thousands) of dollars less than others for similar coverage. Exploring other car insurance options is a no-brainer!

Let’s go shopping.

That all sounds great–but does that mean you’re now supposed to devote hours upon hours to check a bunch of different car insurance company websites for quotes? And then compare each with your current insurance?

NOPE.

Enter Savvy Insurance. Savvy is the simplest, no-hassle way to stop overpaying for car insurance. It analyzes your current car insurance policy and shops hundreds of other car insurance options using your policy details so you can take a look–for free–at your potential savings in 30 seconds or less. Savvy can do this quickly because you are not required to fill out any forms or search for and upload your policy anywhere. If you already have insurance, simply login to your current car insurance provider through Savvy, and Savvy will do the rest.

It’s free to use and saves you money. What’s not to love?

Savvy checks hundreds of car insurance companies to offer you the best deal. If you decide one is right for you, Savvy’s team will take it from there to make the switch, 100% free of charge.

Kind of wary to provide Savvy with your car insurance login info? These credentials will never be made accessible to Savvy and information is encrypted end-to-end. Yet another sigh of relief.

Speaking of which–we’re so relieved to see you taking the right steps to save on car insurance to protect you, your car and your pocket!

