10. Massachusetts Maritime Academy, MA

Published: Jul 21, 2016
Massachusetts Maritime Academy
Liz Novak—Courtesy of Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Overall Money rank: 43

  • Estimated price 2016-17 without aid: $23,600
  • Estimated price 2016-17 with average aid: $16,400
  • Early career earnings: $58,400
  • Average SAT/AVT score: 1055/22

Located on Cape Cod, Massachusetts Maritime Academy is in an ideal spot to attract lovers of all things nautical, which—as the name implies—describes most of its students. The school’s degrees are limited to the maritime industry and include marine engineering, international maritime business, and marine environmental protection. MMA is structured similar to military academies, and students have the option to earn a Merchant Marine Officer’s License and a Naval Officer’s Commission while in school. All students—also called cadets—are required to complete one “sea term,” spending about seven weeks training aboard ship, en route to a variety of U.S. and foreign ports.

