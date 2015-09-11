Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
4. Saint John's University

Published: Sep 11, 2015
St. John’s Univeristy
Steve Woit

Money Best Colleges rank: 71

Estimated sticker price for 2015-16: $51,077

Average size of grant to freshmen in 2012-13: $19,653

Estimated net price of a degree for fall 2015: $132,539

Read more about Saint John's University.

