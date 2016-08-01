8. University of California-Davis, CA
Gregory Urquiaga
- Estimated price 2016-17 without aid: $35,100
- Estimated price 2016-17 with average aid: $26,900
- Early career earnings: $51,000
- Average SAT/AVT score: 1195/26
One of several highly ranked public universities in California, the University of California–Davis has made a name for itself as an affordable school that produces results. About 43% of the student body is considered low-income, but the university still has a six-year graduation rate of 83%, well above the average for schools with a comparable population of students.