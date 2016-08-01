Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
8. University of California-Davis, CA

Published: Aug 01, 2016
Gregory Urquiaga

Overall Money rank: 17

  • Estimated price 2016-17 without aid: $35,100
  • Estimated price 2016-17 with average aid: $26,900
  • Early career earnings: $51,000
  • Average SAT/AVT score: 1195/26

One of several highly ranked public universities in California, the University of California–Davis has made a name for itself as an affordable school that produces results. About 43% of the student body is considered low-income, but the university still has a six-year graduation rate of 83%, well above the average for schools with a comparable population of students.

