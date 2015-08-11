Many companies featured on Money advertise with us. Opinions are our own, but compensation and
10. University of South Florida
University of South Florida president Judy Genshaft gives her fall address on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2013 in the Oval Theater of the USF Marshall Center in Tampa, Florida.
Daniel Wallace—AP
Judy L. Genshaft, president of University of South Florida
Total compensation: $719,675
Base salary: $719,675
Money Best Colleges rank: 566
Note: Genshaft is also president of the University of South Florida system, which includes two regional campuses.