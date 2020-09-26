In this a world hit by a pandemic, travel rewards are out, at least for now. Instead, many people are looking for credit cards that offers more flexible rewards, which they can both earn and use at home.

The U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card seems to be a card that’s designed for the coronavirus era: It offers great rewards for takeout, food delivery, streaming services, and grocery purchases, plus a $250 welcome bonus within relatively easy reach for new cardholders — and no annual fee.

Altitude® Go Visa Card: Key Terms

Welcome Bonus: Earn 25,000 bonus points, worth $250, after spending $1,000 within 90 days of account opening.

Earn 25,000 bonus points, worth $250, after spending $1,000 within 90 days of account opening. Rewards: Earn 4x points on takeout, food delivery and dining, 2x points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, streaming services and gas stations and one point per dollar elsewhere. Points are worth one cent each towards merchandise, gift cards, cash back and travel.

Earn 4x points on takeout, food delivery and dining, 2x points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, streaming services and gas stations and one point per dollar elsewhere. Points are worth one cent each towards merchandise, gift cards, cash back and travel. Annual Fee: $0

$0 Introductory APR: 12 months of 0% APR on new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee.

12 months of 0% APR on new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee. Standard APR: 14.99% to 23.99%

How the Altitude® Go Visa Card Works

When you open an account and spend $1,000 within 90 days, you’ll receive 25,000 bonus points, worth $250 in rewards. New applicants also receive 12 months of interest free financing on both new purchases and balance transfers, with a 3% balance transfer fee.

Meanwhile, you’ll earn 4x points on all takeout, delivery and dining purchases, plus 2x points on purchases from grocery stores, grocery delivery, streaming services and gas stations. You earn one point per dollar spent elsewhere, and each of these U.S. Bank points is worth one cent each towards merchandise, gift cards, cash back and travel. Cash back can be redeemed for statement credits or for a deposit in your U.S. Bank account, with a minimum redemption amount of 2,500 points ($25).

Another benefit is a $15 credit for annual streaming service purchases such as Netflix and Spotify that you receive after 11 consecutive billing cycles with an eligible purchase. There’s no annual fee for this card.

Advantages

This card combines a generous welcome bonus worth $250 with strong cash back for everyday purchases. Unlimited 4x points (redeemable for 4% cash back) on dining is a great rate of return for a card with no annual fee. And especially in 2020, it’s nice to see that U.S. Bank clearly notes that these rewards are valid for both takeout and delivery services. Rewards offering 2x points on groceries (including delivery), entertainment streaming and gas are also strong. The annual $15 streaming credit is nice, as is the absence of an annual fee.

Disadvantages

There are not a lot of downsides with this card. But it offers the most value to those who order out and eat out often. Those who spend more on groceries may find other cards with more generous rewards.

Alternatives

Chase Freedom Unlimited. Normally, this card offers 5% cash back on groceries for your account’s first 12 months (on up to $12,000 spent), along with at least 1.5% cash back on all other purchases. Freedom Unlimited includes 15 months of 0% APR on new purchases and has no annual fee.

PenFed Platinum Rewards Visa Signature® Card. This card offers 5x points for all gas purchases and 3x points at grocery stores. New applicants receive 12 months of 0% APR on balance transfers and a $100 statement credit when you spend $1,500 within 90 days of account opening. There’s no annual fee for this card.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. Although it has an annual fee, this is one of the best cash back cards on the market, and the fee could easily be worth paying in order to earn its exceptional rewards. You earn a $250 statement credit when you spend $1,000 in purchase within three months of account opening. You’ll also earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1% afterwards) and 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. You earn 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit purchases, and 1% cash back on other purchases. New applicants also receive 12 months of 0% APR on new purchases. There’s a $95 annual fee for this card.

Bottom Line

Choosing the right rewards credit card for your needs will depend on how you plan on using it. If your plans typically call for dining out or ordering in, then it’s hard to beat this offer.

