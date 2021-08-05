Deal of the Month: Earn 150,000 Miles with the United Business Credit Card

If you haven’t heard, travel is back, and in a big way. After largely staying at home for about a year and a half, Americans are now flocking to US airports in numbers that rival the busiest pre-pandemic summers. So it’s never been a better time to leverage your small business spending to earn an unprecedented number of frequent flyer miles.

Currently, the United Business card offers new customers a bonus of up to 150,000. This can be enough miles for as many as six domestic, round-trip award tickets, or even a single, round-trip business class award to Europe.

How this card works

New applicants can earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $5,000 on purchases within the first three months of opening an account. Plus, you can also earn an additional 75,000 miles after you spend a total of $20,000 on purchases made within six months of account opening.

This card also offers you double miles on United charges, as well as dining, including eligible delivery services. You also earn double miles for purchases from gas stations, office supply stores, and on local transit and commuting.

And when flying United, you’ll get your first bag checked free, priority boarding and 25% back on inflight purchases. Other benefits include baggage delay insurance, lost luggage reimbursement, trip cancellation/trip interruption insurance, trip delay reimbursement and auto rental collision damage waiver.

For example, if your baggage is delayed for over six hours, you’ll receive up to $100 per person, per day. And if your trip is cancelled or interrupted, you can be reimbursed up to $1,500 per person and $6,000 per trip for your pre-paid, non-refundable passenger fares,

When shopping, you’ll enjoy purchase protection and extended warranty coverage. The purchase protection policy covers your new purchases for 120 days against damage or theft up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 per account, while the extended warranty coverage adds a year to your manufacturer’s warranty.

What does it cost?

There’s a $99 annual fee for this card. The standard interest rate is 16.49% to 23.49% variable APR.

Bottom line

It’s difficult to come up with an exact value for 150,000 miles, but it’s clearly in the thousands of dollars. This is one of the best travel rewards offers ever seen, and it can be irresistible to small business owners that are looking forward to traveling again.

