How To Wake Up Early With 4 Tips Sleep Experts Swear By

Are you ready to become an early riser but don’t know where to start? Waking up early takes dedication and self-discipline, but it can be done with the right tools and guidance. In this post, we’ll go over four tips that sleep experts swear by to become an early riser.

Whether you’re a student, a stay-at-home parent or a working professional, these tips and tricks can help you start your morning off right. We’ll discuss the importance of sleep hygiene, how to create a realistic schedule, and other simple methods to help you wake up earlier and with more energy. Follow these tips and you’ll be on your way to becoming a morning person in no time.

Understanding your “why”

A key component in developing your wake-up routine is determining your personal “why” for wanting to wake up early in the first place. Do you want to get more done each day? Do you want to work out in the morning? Figuring out your objective or intention behind establishing a new sleep pattern will help keep you on track and motivated as you move forward.

Waking up early offers many benefits such as increased productivity, improved mental clarity, better focus and a feeling of accomplishment. You can also use the opportunity to establish positive habits such as exercising or meditating before grabbing a cup of coffee, beginning your day on a healthier and more mindful note.

1. Start small

Set small achievable goals

When getting started on your new sleep routine, it’s important to start small by setting achievable goals. Even 15-minute increments are significant when it comes to establishing a new routine, so set realistic goals that won’t stress you out or overstimulate your body’s circadian rhythm.

Gradually adjust your wake-up time

While it can take some time, gradually changing your wake-up time each day until you reach your desired wake-up time is a good way to help your body adjust to the change. This may also make it easier to adjust your current evening routine to find a new, earlier bedtime that still works for you.

Consume less caffeine during the day

If you love (or need) your morning coffee, it can be helpful to limit your caffeine consumption to this time of day. Since caffeine can impact your sleep schedule by keeping you up later, it’s wise not to drink coffee or other caffeinated beverages in the afternoon or evening. If you have a Keurig coffee maker or another similar model, you may also be able to set the appliance to brew your morning cup at your new wake-up time, giving you some additional motivation to climb out of bed early.

2. Set a routine

Develop a consistent schedule

Once you’ve identified your “why” for wanting to wake up early and established some achievable goals for yourself, it’s time to get into the habit of following the same sleep schedule each day. This will help your body become accustomed to waking up earlier.

When creating a consistent sleep routine with staggered bedtime and wake-up times, try not to deviate too much from the same schedule every night. Consistency is key here. Utilizing various strategies like winding down before bed by reading or stretching can help regulate your internal clock as well. Melatonin supplements can also help if you’re still struggling to fall asleep.

3. Develop better sleep habits

Eliminate blue light sources

One way to make it easier to fall asleep and get better quality sleep is by eliminating blue light sources before bedtime. That means avoiding using your phone, TV or computer in advance of going to sleep. The blue light emitted from these devices suppresses melatonin production, which results in difficulty falling asleep. Making sure all blue light sources are off at least one hour before bedtime will help you set yourself up for better sleep each night.

Get enough sleep

Getting enough sleep each night will ensure that you are well-rested when it comes time to wake up early in the morning, making it easier and increasing your focus throughout the day. It may take some trial and error to find the optimal number of hours for you, but typically seven to eight hours is ideal for most adults between 18 and 64 years old.

4. Establish accountability

Set reminders

Setting reminders each night before bed can be beneficial in helping establish an earlier wake-up routine as well as staying accountable to your sleep schedule throughout the week! Keep these reminders visible in your bedroom space or on a dry-erase board so that they are easy to see during the morning or evening when motivation might be lacking. You can also set reminders on your devices in advance of your bedtime to notify you when it’s time to start your evening routine and put away your phone or laptop.

Leverage a support system

Having someone else hold you accountable by going to sleep or waking up at the same time as them can also be advantageous in staying motivated when establishing an earlier wake-up routine. Whether it’s a family member or friend that can remind you each day or even an online support group, talking to someone else about your sleep habits or sharing a similar sleep routine with another person can make the task easier and more enjoyable!

Conclusion

Waking up earlier can be a daunting, bothersome process, but with the right mindset, dedication and guidance from sleep experts, it’ll be much easier. Establishing a new sleep pattern may take some trial and error, but once you find a sleep schedule and routine that works for you and begin to benefit from the advantages of being a morning person, you’ll never look back. By figuring out your “why,” setting achievable goals, creating a consistent schedule, practicing better habits and establishing accountability, you’ll set yourself up for success and become an early riser in no time!